Version updates and a summary of the first anniversary

The new game replaces the writing game and can quickly increase the fans and talent value of the game.

2.Optimize the difficulty degree of work games.

3.Replace the game in the college story.

4.Readjust the credit value system. The stress system has been reworked to prevent stress blow-ups from happening too often. The advertising system of the game company has been adjusted. Increased the chance of second generation rebirth to 36 percent. Fix some game bugs.

What are my feelings and thoughts on the first anniversary of the launch of Investment Simulator EA version:

The EA version was released on October 8, 2021, which is exactly one year from now. Let me conclude with this update. At the time, the EA version was launched quickly and untested by players. There were only four people in our team, and they were all very busy. I tested the game by myself, and the content of the game was quite large, and many hidden problems were not detected by myself. The reason why I was in a hurry to launch the game was that the company was short of funds, and a lot of bugs were found after the launch. The customer service number I left on steam was my mobile phone. Many players called me in the middle of the night, saying that the game was stuck. We worked overtime every day to solve these bugs, and it took nearly a month to solve the feedback problem.

Game company this plan is the end of 2021 online, when it is estimated to use October, November, December three months can almost do a good job, but the plan can not catch up with the change, more than a month to solve the BUG, in the game company content and there are new problems. Actually in the launch of Investment Simulator has not thought of how to do the game company. As a result, the game was released on April 1 this year, three months later than the promised time for players, and a lot of bugs were found after it was released.

In April, May, and June, we all worked from home due to the pandemic, and our work efficiency dropped a lot. We spent those three months mostly fixing bugs in the game company's content.

July, August, September to do e-commerce company content, we strive to e-commerce company and game company is different play, innovation is difficult, and innovative things are more risky, because new things will be rejected because they are not familiar with, I hope that e-commerce will not be launched by players scold too much.

When I first made this game, I wanted to provide players with five different companies in different industries: game companies, e-commerce companies, video companies, social companies, mobile companies, five companies involved in different directions, each with different ways of playing. Since I have founded a mobile phone company, worked as an e-commerce company for 3 years, and worked as an SMS advertising company for one year, I hope to incorporate some of my industry experience into this game. Now it seems impossible, because every new gameplay implementation is a project that takes effort and money to get started, and takes time for the team to implement. The full version of the game only includes the part about the job, the game company and the e-commerce company. As for the rest of the company's content until the opportunity to do SIMS games into the future.

Tell you why I wanted to make this game.

In the spring of 2019, I thought about making a game to simulate entrepreneurship. I spent most of the half year thinking about the gameplay of the game. By the end of September 2019, I started to build a team to do it. Thinking is one thing, and doing is another thing. As a result, many ideas are not clear in the process of doing, which leads to continuous modification after doing well.

For example, there are many puzzle games, have been replaced several times, work games have changed the elimination of 4 different gameplay, writing games for five games. According to our statistics, we have made 37 small games from the beginning to now, and it takes at least 3 days for each small game from production to access to Investment Simulator. Now most of the small games have been eliminated, and we have wasted a lot of time on this.

Looking back, many detours can be avoided, but just like life, when faced with a three-way intersection, I do not know the difference between the road on the left and the road on the right. Only after walking through it can I know where my blind spot in knowledge is.

Over the potholes, stumbling, fortunately not alone, lucky is a player all the way!

I really want to thank the players of Investment Simulator for their tolerance and support to us. They often encourage us through the steam community and QQ group because there are so many bugs and deficiencies in our game. QQ group of thousands of players to reflect bugs and suggestions to us, are hoping that the game will become better, really thank you very much!

And thanks to our publisher Bento Games for supporting us this year, and good luck finding lots of fun games!

The game is not perfect yet, we will continue to improve, and hopefully the official version will be a good game for most players.

In addition, a beta version will be released in the end of October. The gameplay is different from that of the game company. The official version of Investment Simulator is expected to be available by the end of the year, with a higher price.

Finally wish everyone happy every day!