DDS 0.6.9 Hotfix 1

Hello Agents!
This is a quick hotfix to fix one major issue with a late game mission and a few small ones pointed out on the forums and in the discord. Here are the notes.
- Fixed a major issue in the Prison Break mission. If you followed all instructions, the mission would soft lock forcing you to start it over again. Mission should be working fine now.
- Fixed small bug in prison break mission where cell numbers for the bottom of block two were off by 1, meaning the cell code you got could be inaccurate by 1.
- also fixed a typo in the prison level alerts
- Fixed a bug where data in the smol display panel sometimes didn't match the beeg one in your hacking interface.
- Autocomplete now works for the 'flush' command on toilets
- Fixed a bug with the phantom blade perk that required you to attack once for it to take effect.
- Adjusted how skeleton ego is generated. LONG TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION INCOMMING. All other stats in the game have a lower bound which doesn't scale with level. This means the minimum armor for a level 1 skeleton is the same for level 9. This was not true for minimum ego however, where the floor was set to the skeleton's level. For instance, level 9 skeletons had a minimum ego of 9. The floor for all skeletons is now 1. So that this isn't an annoying nerf, the maximum possible ego has been increased by half the skeleton's level.
Changed files in this update