Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a very small hotfix to address an issue that was introduced in yesterdays update. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.7.

The change is below:

Bug Fix

Fixed a freeze when opening the notification panel that was introduced in the 1.0.6 update for a few players.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!