Updated to ver 1.32.　Dungeon added!

It took a long time for us to translate the additional text and for the content of the dungeon.

Finally, we were able to implement the new dungeon.

This new dungeon allows players to take items with them, which will greatly change the range of strength of the players.

Depending on the situation, the dungeon may be too easy or too difficult.

We may adjust how we divide the difficulty of the dungeon again.

We would be happy if you could use this adventure as a place to utilize the items you have grown.

ver1.32

・A new dungeon, "Endless Transmigration" has been added. This dungeon allows you to bring in items from past adventures.

Open the "Footprints of Adventure" from the book in your room, and you can start your adventure with the item from the last adventure you hovered over.

You can start an adventure with the items from the last adventure you hovered over.

There is a condition to open the dungeon: you must clear the 50th floor of the dungeons "Merchant's Hidden Mansion" "Crossroads of Fate," "Wardancer's Trial," and "Genma's Trial”.

If you have cleared the 50th floor of the dungeons, the entrance to the dungeon will be added right outside your room.

・The content of conversations with ... Nell has been increased. Some townspeople have also had slightly more conversations.

・Some enemies were not using the warp effect properly.

・Some translations were revised to reflect the revised text.