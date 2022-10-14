Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 has been updated to Ver 1.2.2!

(Updated October 14, 2022)

● Ver. 1.2.2 （Steam version）

The following bug fixes have been implemented:

Bug Fixes

・ Fixed an issue where the keys assigned to Pause Menu, Page Left and Page Right keys would stop working after adjusting them in the config menu.

・ Fixed an issue where D-nizer Mode and Trial Mode could not be started while using keyboard controls.

・ Fixed an issue where the text for certain achievements did not reflect the proper unlock conditions.

・ Fixed an issue where the Skill Image Pulse "Golden Trillion" ZEDΩ's effect would last longer than intended.

・ Fixed an issue where equipping the Passive Image Pulses MERAK and "The Slothful Conjurer" MERAK does not provide the intended effects.

・ Fixed an issue with the blue beast where the effects displayed by its feet are sometimes displayed elsewhere.

・ Fixed an issue at the beginning of the mission "Holy Knight XIII" where Kirin's model temporarily breaks after landing.

・ Fixed an issue with 120fps mode where Skill Image Pulses Serpentine and "Golden Trillion" ZEDΩ deal more damage than they do in 60fps.

・ Fixed an issue with 120fps mode where the music cuts out if the boss entrance animation is skipped while Lumen is singing in the mission "Dragon Slayer".

・ Fixed an issue with 120fps mode where the text and voices desync during certain parts of the story (largely towards the end).

The following are known issues that we are working to address in future updates.

Known Issues

・We are currently investigating momentary stuttering that occurs on some PC configurations.

・When playing using a keyboard, gamepad prompts are still displayed. We are working to add proper keyboard prompts in an update soon.

・We are investigating reports of issues with using the Arc Chain when rebinding keyboard keys. (The team has been unable to replicate this issue and is still gathering information.)