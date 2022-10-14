Minor Hotfix 10/14

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Tacticians!

We are currently working on a small hotfix update which will be released in next few hours

[Hotfix Note]

Fix the infinite loading issue when launching the game

The patch will be uploaded as soon as we test the fix.

You can expect the patch between

2am - 4am PDT, 5am - 6am EDT, 11am - 1pm CEST, 6pm - 8pm KST

Your game play won't be interrupted as the patch can be updated anytime.

As this is very critical for few players who are experiencing the issue, we are releasing a hotfix.

For other issues we discussed on Launch Day Recap, we will continuento work on them and make update available as we make progress.

Thank You!

Ocean Drive Studio