 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Eidolons update for 14 October 2022

Minor Hotfix 10/14

Share · View all patches · Build 9719644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Tacticians!

We are currently working on a small hotfix update which will be released in next few hours

[Hotfix Note]

  • Fix the infinite loading issue when launching the game

The patch will be uploaded as soon as we test the fix.
You can expect the patch between
2am - 4am PDT, 5am - 6am EDT, 11am - 1pm CEST, 6pm - 8pm KST

Your game play won't be interrupted as the patch can be updated anytime.
As this is very critical for few players who are experiencing the issue, we are releasing a hotfix.

For other issues we discussed on Launch Day Recap, we will continuento work on them and make update available as we make progress.

Thank You!
Ocean Drive Studio

Changed depots in leqa branch

View more data in app history for build 9719644
Depot 1580521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link