Share · View all patches · Build 9719545 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 06:39:20 UTC by Wendy

[Features]

Tips for new players were added on the map screen.

[Bug fixes]

Fixed a bug with an alternative controls after using Keymaster's ability.

[Other]

Boozer was excluded from the list of potential enemies on the Level 1.

His behavior was confusing for new players.