Lost Eidolons – Official Launch Day Recap

Hello everyone,

Thank you for playing the game on day one of release!

It was a busy day with the stream, taking feedback from the community, and discussing the next steps internally! While it was a very smooth launch, we did find a few issues and took some feedback from the community. Here are some of the feedback and issues we received.

Please note: we have a bigger list in review and only sharing items that have been discussed and have immediate next steps.

Turn Limit: We got some feedback on having hard turn limits on all battles. While the creative director and the team had intended the turn limit, we considered the need of the community, as well as the fact that the change won’t go against our design philosophy of the game. So we are currently talking to the team to check on the technical feasibility. However, our “undo” feature takes up memory logging every single move you make, and this can potentially cause an issue if we completely remove the turn limits. So, we will do a very close review to finalize the plan. Once we have a detailed action item firmed up, we will be sure to communicate with you! But do know that we heard you and are trying to support the need of, “wanting to play the battle without any pressure coming from turn limits”!

We are very grateful to have finally released the game and happy to get your feedback, both positive and negative.

Please continue to share your feedback, we will do whatever it takes to further improve Lost Eidolons!

Ocean Drive Studio