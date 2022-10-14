Patch Version v0.298.27 Fixes & Improvements.

Hey everyone!

We received a lot of feedback in the past 2 days and it has been a blast! Our main priority right now is to get rid of possible game-breaking bugs and improve the accessibility of the game. We are doing our best to keep up with all your feedback and suggestions, some features may be delayed to make space for higher-priority fixes or features to be added first but we log all the ones we believe will improve the game. So keep them coming!

We also added a new channel in our discord for those of you who are interested in sharing your Heroes and their stories. The Link to the discord is on the game's Store page feel free to join!

A Hero's Rest Patch v0.298.27 Patch-Notes

New:

Increased Maximum Camera Zoom.

Items at the Trader's Market Menu. Will now display their corresponding

Reserved Quests Drop Down Menu Will now display the Hero's CR

The font used in these menus has also been changed to improve readability Improved the Trader's Menu Visibility for UltraWide Screens.

Changes:

Guest Beds can now be placed in Training Grounds, allowing you to set up

Some barracks for your restless Heroes. - The Profit gained from these beds will be added to the Innkeeper's Lifetime Profits. Improved the AI of Heroes when attempting to reach the Innkeeper, drastically

reducing notifications of the Innkeeper being busy. Changed the image appearance of the Greater Potion of Wisdom & Potion of Knowledge

to better match the colour scheme of the potion's effects Changed the image appearance of the Potion of Plentiness to better match the colour

Fixes & Improvements: