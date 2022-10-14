Patch Version v0.298.27 Fixes & Improvements.

Hey everyone!
We received a lot of feedback in the past 2 days and it has been a blast! Our main priority right now is to get rid of possible game-breaking bugs and improve the accessibility of the game. We are doing our best to keep up with all your feedback and suggestions, some features may be delayed to make space for higher-priority fixes or features to be added first but we log all the ones we believe will improve the game. So keep them coming!
We also added a new channel in our discord for those of you who are interested in sharing your Heroes and their stories. The Link to the discord is on the game's Store page feel free to join!
A Hero's Rest Patch v0.298.27 Patch-Notes
New:
- Increased Maximum Camera Zoom.
- Items at the Trader's Market Menu. Will now display their corresponding
Tier Levels
- Added Tooltips to explain the sort function in the Trader's Market Menu
- Reserved Quests Drop Down Menu Will now display the Hero's CR
The font used in these menus has also been changed to improve readability
- Improved the Trader's Menu Visibility for UltraWide Screens.
Changes:
- Guest Beds can now be placed in Training Grounds, allowing you to set up
Some barracks for your restless Heroes. - The Profit gained from these beds
will be added to the Innkeeper's Lifetime Profits.
- Improved the AI of Heroes when attempting to reach the Innkeeper, drastically
reducing notifications of the Innkeeper being busy.
- Changed the image appearance of the Greater Potion of Wisdom & Potion of Knowledge
to better match the colour scheme of the potion's effects
- Changed the image appearance of the Potion of Plentiness to better match the colour
scheme of the potion's effects
Fixes & Improvements:
- Fixed a bug that was causing the quest crafting menu to break, when switching from
Slay to Gather quests.
- Fixed Cursor jumping around wildly when renaming items & Heroes in UltraWide Screens.
- Fixed a bug in the crafting menu, where the product selection wasn't working as intended
causing the game to lock players and forcing them to restart.
- Fixed a bug which caused Heroes wearing capes to drop them under the table while they
ate at the innkeeper. Heroes have now been taught to keep their capes equipped at all times.
- Fixed a bug that happened when trying to build a guest bed anywhere other than the Inn
This would cause the bed to get stuck and kept the player from being able to delete it.
Beds applied this way will be deleted the next time you load your game and the resources spent on them
Will be refunded.
- Removed the "Hold Shift to Dismiss" in the Legacy Hero's Tooltip. It was never supposed to be there.
