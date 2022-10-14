Hello,

After quite a bit of time.. single-player is finally here !

Most of the update has been completed by June if I remember correctly.

Since then however, I spent quite a lot of time debugging and tweaking settings. There have been 1,210 bugs and tweaks to the A.I., game-play, UI, backend etc. Lots of the bugs crossover with the MMO too. So that's a plus.

This is why development has taken soooo long.

There are many settings you can adjust. From karmic years / siege, unlimited conquests, spawn province, multiple levels of difficulties, game lengths, win-conditions, etc, etc. All these had to be tested properly. Default settings for multiplayer were not fun enough, so they had to be adjusted for single-player. Win conditions were affected by those customizations so I had to continously tweak them a bit with gameplay.. The A.I. had lots of questionable decisions for a while. A.I.'s movement had to be improved.

Anyway, it's here. I hope the wait will have been worth it.

Have fun, and let me know if you encounter bugs.

A few technical notes:

PORTS

The game runs two parallel services. One for the backend where the A.I.'s decision and internal works and one for the stream that connects to the U.I.

You will need ports: 24931 & 24932 open. If those are not open [or for some other reason the game cant run the server], you will be greeted with a window to choose other ports.

SAVE FOLDER AND DEBUGGING

Games are saved in the following folder:

C:\Users[YOUR WINDOWS USERNAME]\Documents\My Games\Minds of Nations\saved_games\

Each sim creates its own folder with several .db files. If the game can't save the files there it may fail.

Also, if you encounter a bug, a good way to get it debugged by me, would be to zip the folder and send it via wetransfer.com to me.

Thank you,

I'll probably make a better announcement in the future.