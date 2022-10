Share · View all patches · Build 9719099 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 05:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hyenas and their stages are not showing up in the selection panel and admin

h2] Animals[/h2]

-Adjusted Hyena in all stages in the selection

-Adjusted Hyena in with stages Admin Panel

-Now Crocodile is losing more Stamina out of water

-Lion has a 50% chance to block herbivore sprint for 5 seconds when attacking

High Brazil Studio.