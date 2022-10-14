Halloween Hotfix 3

Bug Fixes:

Item pouches automatically close before combat begins

Closing pouches in the store no longer results in losing money

Items from pouches should not be destroyed accidentally

Now properly save enemy icons in boss rooms

Fixed a bug where locked chests could disappear after loading games - leaving character running in place

Improved Chester Rattums - now properly gives items of the right size

Fixed saving collapsing rooms

Balance

Aged Shield - forge slots 4 -> 1