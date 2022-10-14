 Skip to content

Backpack Hero update for 14 October 2022

Halloween Hotfix 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bug Fixes:
Item pouches automatically close before combat begins
Closing pouches in the store no longer results in losing money
Items from pouches should not be destroyed accidentally
Now properly save enemy icons in boss rooms
Fixed a bug where locked chests could disappear after loading games - leaving character running in place
Improved Chester Rattums - now properly gives items of the right size
Fixed saving collapsing rooms

Balance
Aged Shield - forge slots 4 -> 1

