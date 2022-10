Share · View all patches · Build 9718838 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 04:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

This update has got some cool stuff.

New enemy: The Kamikaze Hell Elf, a blue elf that runs at you and explodes.

New ability: Players now get an "upgrade" by finding a green candy cane, the sugar rush upgrade allows players to run faster and double jump.

The decision to add this upgrade was made because the second half of the game is more action-oriented. I also felt speed runners could have some fun with it.