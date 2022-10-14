Icarus Week Forty Five Update | New Husbandry Tree and fixes for Mounts

Week Forty Five’s update focuses on new features and fixes for our Mounts system that we introduced in week forty two. The new Husbandry Tree will allow you to invest into your Mounts prowess, in either taming, raising or riding.

We’ve also included a bunch of rebalances, tweaks and improvements to the system, addressing interaction issues with beds and troughs and overall general behaviour.

We’ve also included information on three upcoming features and systems. Read into the future of Mounts, Open World Mode, and Narrative Mission Chains.

Husbandry Tree

The new Husbandry Tree provides players with a way to become an expert in the Mounts' system, allowing you to either specialise into being the tamer, raiser or rider to support a team, or have a more ‘jack-of-all-trades' approach.

The left side of the tree focuses on the taming phase of the cycle, with talents focused on temperature tolerance, taming speed and providing juveniles immunity from attacking predators.

The middle of the tree provides talents focused on raising your Mounts and providing them baseline improvements. Talents in this branch focus on gathering, food and water consumption, Mount health and the amount predators will perceive them as a threat.

The right side of the tree provides talents that are centred on utilising your Mount for riding or as a pack animal. These feature stamina bonuses, reduced player oxygen/food/water requirements, carry weight and movement speed.

Key Mount Fixes & New Mechanics

We’ve gathered a large amount of feedback on our Mounts since launch. This week, we’re incorporating some fixes, rebalances and features to address some issues and areas for improvement:

We have increased the default carry weight capacity of the Buffalo mount and added extra capacity to the pack harness

We have added a new ability to manually feed and give water to Mounts from items in your quick-bar. Hand-feeding Mounts will give them a short burst of health regeneration.

We have improved the Mount/Juvenile ability to navigate towards troughs and beds

Mounts no longer starve to death when at a distance from the player

Mounts/Juveniles now take item nutrition value into account when eating, meaning they will consume lower quantities of high nutrition items such as watermelon, but will consume higher quantities of low nutrition items such as berries

Future Mount Features

Our first iteration of Mounts has been a success, and we’ve been encouraged by the positive feedback and constructive criticism we’ve received from the community. We have a lot of plans for this new system to come in the future, and wanted to talk about a couple of these.

The Husbandry tree releasing today is one of those features, and as we move towards multi-mission persistence in the future we aim to expand these opportunities for player choice with the addition of mount levelling and talents. We have also been experimenting with Mounts being able to pull different items and machines across different terrains that offer various uses, along with different types of saddles and attachments.

We’re also looking at other animals that can be raised into Mounts, particularly in the next DLC expansion. We wanted to give special mention to the Icarus modding community who quickly incorporated Bears as an available Mount in a download. While we don’t have current plans to make Bears an available Mount, we enjoyed watching some of the gameplay and wanted to compliment you on your work.

The Future: 3 Distinct Game Modes

Last week we introduced our plans for our Open World Mode, our next large feature to be introduced in the future.

Our goal with this feature is to clearly define three different ways to enjoy Icarus, be it more traditional survival, our iconic instanced missions, or a more sandbox-esque peaceful building environment.

Open World Mode:

Open World Mode provides the ‘traditional survival’ experience, where you can access the entire map and choose your drop zones in a persistent, dangerous environment with respawning world bosses, weather impacts and no experience reduction.

Outposts:

Outposts will provide the ‘sandbox' experience, allowing you to create and build in a controlled environment where your creativity and ambition are able to run wild. This is designed to be a self-contained experience, giving you the space to innovate without consequence.

Missions:

Our Instanced Missions are the ‘bread and butter’ of Icarus, with self-contained stories and missions that play out over portions of the map and develop the narrative and future of this universe. We have no plans to stop developing and evolving them, as they are integral to Icarus and will always be the centre of our development.

Open World Mode and Outposts will both receive updates and improvements going forward with their own identities allowing both to evolve into their own designated features. Open World Mode has more unannounced features to come, and will launch with both Olympus and Styx as playable areas. As a result, the Olympus Outpost will be removed, but the smaller maps will stay and evolve with unique features in the future.

In the long-run, we are aiming to include the ability to trigger missions from your Open World Mode bases, but this will not be available in this first pass. Releasing this version, is the first step in our journey towards this goal.

Narrative Chain Missions

We have been working on a few narrative missions which will form a chain to incorporate a new story from beginning to end with new characters and objectives. This allows us to form a more ‘campaign’ feel around a central story that spans multiple drops and we hope they will immerse our players deeper into the lore of Icarus.

These missions should also start providing more detail and insight into the various factions, characters, history and stories that surround the failed terraforming project and give players more engagement with the different elements of the universe.

[h1]Changelog v1.2.20.102562/h1]

New Content

Added framework for Husbandry talent tree. - Renamed Construction talent group to Habitation

Added base class for Spike Traps and cleaned up logic for Hedgehogs, basic Wood Hedgehog will now damage players, hedgehogs deal 50% damage to players

Added ranks to Husbandry tree talents. - Renamed Husbandry tree talents from placeholder names to more accurate names

Adding new Stats for Husbandry Talents

Added stats to Husbandry talent points

Updating Husbandy talents to include new stats

Setting up modifiers for new taming aura's

Setting up crafting cost reductions for saddles and taming equipment

Adding new TamedCreatureModifiers Table for Determining the stat transfer between player and tamed creature / juvenile

Setting up Virtual stats for new husbandry stats

Hooking up Player States related to Riding Creatures (Oxygen, Food, Water Consumptions and Exposure Resistance)

Adding new Stats for Player Husbandry Talent Tree

Adding Missing Virtual Stats for Older Taming stats so we can work with the new system

Updated stats on Husbandry talents to fix build validation error.

Increased Buffalo Mount Health Regeneration

Players will now be kicked out of the mount inventory screen if player/mount distance becomes too large. Mounts now use generic ragdoll behaviour shared with other NPCs

Linked new stats to Husbandry talents.

Updated Husbandry talent and related stat descriptions

Creatures mounted by local player play audio when taking fall damage

Players are now prompted with a dialog to set name when first claiming a tamed mount. Shifted 'open mount inventory' functionality into mount class instead of inside actionable

Added first pass of Husbandry talent tree background

Setup specific XP events for Moa, Juvenile Moa and Juvenile Buffalo.

Enabled Juveniles to be counted towards baby animal kills and their respective parent creature type kills

Adding Husbandry talent tree background asset

Mounts and Juveniles will now have any player-owner driven stats applied to them when claimed, or when led by a new player in the case of juveniles. In the case of session reload, mounts and juveniles will wait for their most recent owning player to reconnect before reapplying relevant stats. Implemented following stats for use with husbandry talent tree: JuvenileFriendlyToPredators, TameSleepRequirement, IsJuvenile, IsMounted

Tamed mount food/water is no longer reduced when their current level tile is unloaded

Juvenile taming tooltip now switches temp requirement icon based on current environmental temperature. Fixed taming temperature virtual stat using the wrong base stats

Added ability to feed and give water to mounts from currently equipped hotbar item. Nutritional value of food is now counted when mounts/juveniles go to eat, meaning it will take more than one item to completely satisfy hunger

Fixed

Fix closed doors and windows sounding open after respawn. There is a potential issue with initialisation order, so try to set the open FMOD parameter again if it fails the first time on BeginPlay

Optimization pass on Buildables textures. Consistency pass on texture settings and reducing 4k textures to save memory

Optimized some assets with high triangle counts to improve performance

Remove sequence reference from Cave diorama causing unnecessary asset loads, wasting memory

Numerous texture optimizations and settings consistency pass to save memory

Fix LOD settings on Dead Prospetor meshes (LOD3 was 5k triangles), should have 6 LODs with the final being <1k

Delete unused Tree meshes which have bad LODs and no materials

Optimized and/or deleted unused assets in VFX/TRE folder to improve performance

Add LODs to assets missing them or needing settings improved. Delete unused assets

Fixed inaccurate collision on Scorpion Hedgehog mesh causing hits to fail often

Add new option to Graphics Menu (Limit Poolsize To VRAM) which may help alleviate blurry textures on GPUs with not enough memory. Note: this is enabled by default and should only be disabled if you are having texture issues. Disabling it may cause issues/crashes

Remove some of the many old variations of WIP HAB levels to allow easier cleanup of old otherwise unused assets. Deep chained asset references result in expensive assets being shipped unnecessarily, causing larger builds, bigger load times and more memory consumption

Removed Prospect007 entry from Terrains DT to fix validation error

Remove old levels which cause a ton of unnecessary references and make cleanup of old assets impossible

Prevent graphics settings from being applied before the graphics subsystem is ready, reset the resolution scale when entering/exiting DLSS/FSR, ensure r.ScreenPercentage CVar calls are made with ECVF_SetByScalability priority so that the LegacyScreenPercentageDriver can make changes, this means that resolution scaling works correctly (when DLSS/FSR are switched off) and multiple combinations of settings are applied

Move marker for this quest to a new serialization system ('MapSearchArea' vs 'LocationSearchArea'), reload the mission several times to ensure the marker now always shows up, this means that the map marker should always appear after reload on the station to station mission

Accolade: Ravenous only tracks food consumed when consuming stack, wired PlayerTracker to consume food (of stack size 1) on right click 'consume', different code path from right click 'consume stack', this means players are awarded progress towards consumption accolades when comsuming single food items as well as stacks of food items

STRANGE HARVEST: Fixed typo in quest description

HOMESTEAD: Updated Rustic Statue objective to Rustic Icarus Statue, to better guide players to the correct statue to craft

Added Sandworm boss to all Olympus Exploration missions (min 1, max 4)

Styx has different Biomes from Olympus, so map accolades to atmospheres rather than biomes, this means that players correctly attain progress towards Biome accolades on Styx (Scorched Traveller, Forzen Traveller et al.)

Voyager Mission - Fixed Den item replenishment

Strange Harvest: Fixed respawn on boss to ensure respawning on prospect reload

Strange Harvest: Fixes issue preventing objective particles to appear

Fixed Holdfast Outpost getting stuck on preparing geometry when crossing into the B4 tile by adding the missing level bounds actors which guarantee the correct levels are loaded

Fixed weather timeline UI not updating correctly when mounted

Fixed bug where talent tree view could break when trying to assign talent points while mounted

Fixed bug where mounts and juveniles still wouldn't attempt to move to beds or water troughs if they were off navmesh

Juvenile taming tooltip now switches temp requirement icon based on current environmental temperature. Fixed taming temperature virtual stat using the wrong base stats

Fixed bug where talent tree view could break when trying to assign talent points while mounted

Hand-feeding a mount will now apply a moderate amount of health regen, with the duration changing based on food's nutrition. Mounts can now be affected by warm and cozy buff

Adding in all base AI setup for the Rock Dog, including all anim montages and placeholder stat values, still needs lava state hookup and lava based attacks to be completed

Fixed Nurturing Presence aura not affecting juvenile taming speed. Fixed NPCs not being able to receive aura modifiers

Fixing inherited collision on the wood gate that was stopping arrows, it is a door base BP which has the collision there to stop multiple doors being placed on top of eachother

Fixed bug where cave modifier / visual effects wouldn't apply correctly when entering a cave while mounted

Fixed bug where Juveniles/Mounts would stop short of their bed/trough when interacting with it. Juveniles and Mounts should hang back a little more when following player owner. Fixed bug where taming speed stat wasn't affecting the overall tame duration as expected; reworked the internal stats driving taming speed / duration

Extended the level streaming distance on Holdfast Outpost to solve the preparing geometry screen appearing when crossing into the B4 tile

Increased Buffalo mount carry weight limit to 300kg, Pack Harness adds an additional 300kg carry weight capacity

Fixed juveniles not being ignored by hostile creatures when using the 'One With Nature' talent

Implement audio cues when player manually feeds or waters mounts. Audio refs still to be added

Adding sounds and events for mounts being manually fed / watered

Fixed bug where player would consume held food item when hand-feeding mounts. Mounts and Juveniles will now reset the spoil timer on stacks of food left over after feeding from troughs

Fixed bug where player wouldn't have their internal 'IsMounted' stat removed when dismounting from saddle

Strange Harvest: Significantly increased tether distance on boss to prevent unintentional resetting

Fixed bug where the 'Feed'/'Give Water' tooltip would show when looking at a mount with an invalid held item

Adding feeding mount sounds to BP and correcting the buffalo mouth socket in data table

Mounts and Juveniles will now receive a health regeneration boost after eating from food troughs (similar to hand feeding)

Fixed typo in Enzyme Geyser description, havest to harvest

Added footstep particles to mounts

Improved modifier stacking behaviour, longest modifier durations will now always take priority. TamingSpeed aura modifier is no longer visible to players

Fixed bug where mounts would start drowning if stood in water for too long

Future Content