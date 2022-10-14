 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 14 October 2022

Alpha 0.0.3 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9718466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added Controller Deadzone
Clicking is no longer required to move the vehicle camera
Fixed Multiplayer Chat not showing up on Ultrawide monitors
Fixed Gear amount of Inferno X3
Made changes to tuning menu
Lowered Engine Failure chance by 50%
Fixed a bug causing garage not to allow switching cars
Improved First person behavior inside garage and paint booth

Changed files in this update

Depot 2072011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link