Added Controller Deadzone
Clicking is no longer required to move the vehicle camera
Fixed Multiplayer Chat not showing up on Ultrawide monitors
Fixed Gear amount of Inferno X3
Made changes to tuning menu
Lowered Engine Failure chance by 50%
Fixed a bug causing garage not to allow switching cars
Improved First person behavior inside garage and paint booth
Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 14 October 2022
Alpha 0.0.3 Hotfix 2
