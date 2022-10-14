Another round of small changes for Ark of Loif

The way how you die is changed, now you lose only money. If you pick up your cross, you get some back.

This way, new players should not struggle so much. You could go in your base and collect the items there, but this concept was too unusual for many players. It makes it a bit easier.

The respawn buttons are also renamed now.

We've seen some people getting stuck behind the train in the base (who knows why, there are stairs and also why do you like it there so much?) So we added a plank to walk on.

Game on!