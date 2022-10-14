Maintenance patch

Hi, folks!

We've got a small new feature (not dungeons) that's about to go into test on our public 'test' branch; it required a change to our save data format, so this commit is rolling out to 'default' so that we keep save file compatibility between our 'test' and default branches.

(old saves will get converted into the new format when they're loaded for the first time -- you absolutely can continue to use your existing saves!)

Watch this space for details on the update within a few days!

-T