10/13: Freezing Fix, Shop/Combat Changes, and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!
Apologies for the inconveniences caused by game freezes. It was caused by our latest janky fix to customers not entering the shop. It's still not fully fixed, so be careful when building tall structures -- customers might have trouble entering the shop. We're on it, though!
Changes
- Customers now get tired when their comfort drops, reducing their movement speed
- Customers now leave a mess when their bladder gets too low
- Most enemies (except Elderly Customers) now lock on to the player when attacking
- Tweaked some item prices
- Tweaked difficulty of advanced enemies
- Tweaked difficulty of bartering
- Removed torch from the beginning area
- Added new combat male voice lines
Fixes
- Fixed 10-20 second freeze in big shops when building
Changed depots in developer branch