10/13: Freezing Fix, Shop/Combat Changes, and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!

Apologies for the inconveniences caused by game freezes. It was caused by our latest janky fix to customers not entering the shop. It's still not fully fixed, so be careful when building tall structures -- customers might have trouble entering the shop. We're on it, though!

Changes

Customers now get tired when their comfort drops, reducing their movement speed

Customers now leave a mess when their bladder gets too low

Most enemies (except Elderly Customers) now lock on to the player when attacking

Tweaked some item prices

Tweaked difficulty of advanced enemies

Tweaked difficulty of bartering

Removed torch from the beginning area

Added new combat male voice lines

Fixes