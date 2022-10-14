Writing game code for Screeps: Arena has never been so easy and convenient!

We are happy to introduce full IntelliSense support for game API in the recommended IDE (Visual Studio Code). Code completion, quick info, member lists, parameter info, it's all there for you!

Technically, it's implemented as TypeScript definitions together with the jsconfig.json configuration file. The game client automatically places all necessary files to your game code's folder and update them if necessary.

Other changes: