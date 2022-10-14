 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 14 October 2022

Update 107.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, we have an amazing news she has arrived to be giving your laughter and ready to hunt

-Added burrows in TLVL Map 2
-Added Territories for Hyenas
-Server Improvements
-Performance Improvements

Animals

-Add New Animal Playable Hyena
Baby
Juv
SubAdult
Adult
-Added lioness sleeping animation
-Adjusted some animal sounds and animations
-Adjusted and Removed some skins that were repeating from the Lion

Legacy Skins
-Added 2 skins for the Hyena

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

