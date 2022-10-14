Update 107.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9717642 · Last edited 14 October 2022 – 03:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello friends, we have an amazing news she has arrived to be giving your laughter and ready to hunt

-Added burrows in TLVL Map 2

-Added Territories for Hyenas

-Server Improvements

-Performance Improvements

Animals

-Add New Animal Playable Hyena

Baby

Juv

SubAdult

Adult

-Added lioness sleeping animation

-Adjusted some animal sounds and animations

-Adjusted and Removed some skins that were repeating from the Lion

Legacy Skins

-Added 2 skins for the Hyena

For more information and details log into our Discord:

https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.