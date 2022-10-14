Update 107.0

Hello friends, we have an amazing news she has arrived to be giving your laughter and ready to hunt
-Added burrows in TLVL Map 2
-Added Territories for Hyenas
-Server Improvements
-Performance Improvements
Animals
-Add New Animal Playable Hyena
Baby
Juv
SubAdult
Adult
-Added lioness sleeping animation
-Adjusted some animal sounds and animations
-Adjusted and Removed some skins that were repeating from the Lion
Legacy Skins
-Added 2 skins for the Hyena
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
