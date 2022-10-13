2022/10/14 Update 1.10ver

Mouse control system installed

Left mouse button = confirm

Right mouse button = back

Mouse wheel = zoomable room window size

Fix bug

☆The problem that the screen resolution and full screen switch cannot be changed in the room screen

☆The problem of unable to have daily conversation when the favorability is 100%

Optimized some UI operations

If you encounter any bugs or problems, please tell me in the discussion area and I will fix it as soon as possible.

Thank you all for purchasing.