I got a millenary cat update for 13 October 2022

2022/10/14 Update 1.10ver

Build 9717494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mouse control system installed

Left mouse button = confirm
Right mouse button = back
Mouse wheel = zoomable room window size

Fix bug

☆The problem that the screen resolution and full screen switch cannot be changed in the room screen
☆The problem of unable to have daily conversation when the favorability is 100%

Optimized some UI operations

If you encounter any bugs or problems, please tell me in the discussion area and I will fix it as soon as possible.
Thank you all for purchasing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1894081
  • Loading history…
