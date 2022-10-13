2022/10/14 Update 1.10ver

Mouse control system installed
Left mouse button = confirm
Right mouse button = back
Mouse wheel = zoomable room window size
Fix bug
☆The problem that the screen resolution and full screen switch cannot be changed in the room screen
☆The problem of unable to have daily conversation when the favorability is 100%
Optimized some UI operations
If you encounter any bugs or problems, please tell me in the discussion area and I will fix it as soon as possible.
Thank you all for purchasing.
Changed files in this update