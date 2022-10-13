 Skip to content

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 13 October 2022

V0.7.3.H - Small Daily Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gladiators, a small patch today just to fix a few issues that arose from this week's big Unlimited Days patch. This game is a hydra, you cut off one head, two more appear. Except the heads are bugs!

Thanks so much for your patience, Halloween patch coming soon then Observatories!

V0.3.H Patch Notes
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Increased the damage done by Gaseous Wind

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---
• Per'Senet's alchemy exchange rate in Unlimited Days mode is now tied to your character level ( lower the higher your gladiator's level)

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Fixed a bug where the buttons did not show when entering a new town
• Fixed a bug where sometimes the wrong town background showed at a town
• Fixed a bug where the game could still sometimes end in Unlimited Days mode
Fixed a bug where the game would sometimes crash at the Fight Selector when fighting in Team Battle mode

