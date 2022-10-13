 Skip to content

Steamcore Playtest update for 13 October 2022

Multiple Bug fixes, QoL Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9717232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, LOTs changed this build.

  • Fixed knockback
  • Improved explosive damage falloff calculation
  • Fixed Hit direction indicators showing when you hit someone else
  • Fixed hit marker issue on projectiles
  • Fixed the SteamGen not showing the owner's Twitch profile picture
  • You keep 50% of your gear total when you die, as opposed to being reset to 100
  • The warpcore will tell you if your home planet is in solar flare - and will show you a time left now.
  • Added some behind the scenes logging to catch problems and hopefully remove all black-screen
    errors.
  • Various other optimizations and small error catches.

Let us know in Discord if you have any issues!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139661
