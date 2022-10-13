Multiple Bug fixes, QoL Updates

Hey everyone, LOTs changed this build.
- Fixed knockback
- Improved explosive damage falloff calculation
- Fixed Hit direction indicators showing when you hit someone else
- Fixed hit marker issue on projectiles
- Fixed the SteamGen not showing the owner's Twitch profile picture
- You keep 50% of your gear total when you die, as opposed to being reset to 100
- The warpcore will tell you if your home planet is in solar flare - and will show you a time left now.
- Added some behind the scenes logging to catch problems and hopefully remove all black-screen
errors.
- Various other optimizations and small error catches.
Changed files in this update