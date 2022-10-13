"Safe mode" Update!

"Safe Mode" is now available, kneecapping all the monster encounters to be alot less deadly. Death is still possible if you REALLY want to, but it's harder to die.

This should help with anyone who either wants an easier second or third playthrough while hunting for secrets or other endings, or just anyone who's here more for the story and characters than the spooks.

Other changes:

-Made the wine cellar and beartrap hallway more reasonable

-Fixed some weird collision bugs

-Fixed afew minor item bugs

-fixed atleast one (1) typo