Ms.Director update for 13 October 2022

"Safe mode" Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9717211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Safe Mode" is now available, kneecapping all the monster encounters to be alot less deadly. Death is still possible if you REALLY want to, but it's harder to die.
This should help with anyone who either wants an easier second or third playthrough while hunting for secrets or other endings, or just anyone who's here more for the story and characters than the spooks.

Other changes:
-Made the wine cellar and beartrap hallway more reasonable
-Fixed some weird collision bugs
-Fixed afew minor item bugs
-fixed atleast one (1) typo

