Change Log; Version 1.22.05b -> 1.23b

Patreon: September 30th <--Now Available!!

Steam: October 13th <--Now Available!!

New Content:

-New Species; Greater Succubus. A Lesser Succubus who has had sex with at least one of every other species will become a Greater Succubus

-6 New Animations; "Rough Versions;" Neko Female x Neko Female, Neko Female x Neko Futa, Neko Futa x Neko Female, Neko Futa x Neko Futa, Slime Female x Neko Female, Slime Futa x Neko Female)

-New Items; Elf Grass Turf, Brimstone Turf, Permafrost Turf, Cobbleice Turf, Pinecone, Charcoal

-New floor types; Elf Grass, Brimstone, Permafrost, Cobbleice Path

-New Tree; Evergreen

Changes:

-Changed around which floor types certain species prefer to include the new floors

-Grass, Flowers, and Trees on Brimstone tiles burn. Grass and Flowers are destroyed, but Trees become burned trees, which can be chopped down to produce Charcoal (Charcoal currently has no uses, but will be Fuel)

-Permafrost tiles may randomly grow Evergreen Trees

-Added graphic for total happiness value

-Cobblestone tiles will no longer erode into Sand when submerged

Bug Fixes:

-The player should no longer get softlocked talking to NPCs

-Neko Skeleton fixed for Females and Futanaris, hands no longer scary

-Monsters can no longer be born as a Futanari if the setting to block them is on

-Maple Trees will spawn Maple Seeds now instead of Acorns when chopped down (only occurs if the tree is old enough, however)

-Fixed a glitch which stopped Maple Trees from spawning seeds if they weren't tapped

-Fixed a few Monster happiness errors involving Tiles and Herds

-Fixed a glitch which caused crafting to remove the wrong items sometimes

-Dropping stacks of potions will now yield the correct results, including leftovers