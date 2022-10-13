 Skip to content

On the Wings - Birth of a Hero update for 13 October 2022

BIG UPDATE with New Language, Performance Optimization and Bug Fixes!

Build 9717008

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Dragon Riders and Lovers! New update is released for both Windows and Mac platforms with useful improvements. You can find the improvements list below in detail:

  • German Language support is added. (We have lots of download from Germany so it is important).
  • The game supports Ultra Wide Screens now.
  • Performance Optimization on Open World and Props.
  • Light, Shadow and Shader Improvements
  • Terrain Grass Flicking Bug is fixed.
  • SkyBox is changed and dynamic moving clouds are added.
  • Main Menu map and visuals are optimized.

