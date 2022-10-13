 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 13 October 2022

Fixed tutorial bugs and on the hunt for crashes

Share · View all patches · Build 9716996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed tutorial special values after recent special change

On the hunt for specific survival crashes. Let me know if you have them and how you trigger them. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link