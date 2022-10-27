Available Now! Hidden Shapes - Animals VR

Hidden Shapes in VR!!!

If you like the "Hidden Shapes" series, we have great news for you!

We at Yaw Studios are porting the first game in the “HS” series to VR!

Now you can play with much greater immersion giving you more fun, relaxation and stress relief!

Play games, sitting comfortably in your gaming chair or even lying down in the comfort of your own home! You can adjust the viewing angle providing greater comfort and immersion.

This is a big step, for us a small studio, we are learning and perfecting the game in this new technology and to start we chose “Hidden Shapes - Animals”.

We can't wait for you to feel this new relaxing experience, we've been working hard on this version and we hope you enjoy it a lot!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2063450/Hidden_Shapes_Animals__VR/

Once again we would like to thank the entire community, because without you none of this would be happening.

Add him to your WISH LIST!

Your support is very important!