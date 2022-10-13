-Fixed Waterfall not always working correctly on farm tiers
-Added new Boss block
-Added WallBoss
-Wallboss Spawns after 500 Boss blocks have been mined
-Boss favors the player with the most hits
-Boss gives 2x player hits as Infinium
-Boss should drop 3 Random pieces of gear based on your current progress Tier once killed
-Fixed Tier 60 progress bug
-Fixed issue with bad block hashes existing causing reporting issues for block leader to break
-Fixed how progress tier is calculated to prevent issue with an incorrect progress tier being set breaking beacon
Infinimine update for 13 October 2022
Infinimine Ver.25(Testing)
