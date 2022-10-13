 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 13 October 2022

Infinimine Ver.25(Testing)

Share · View all patches · Build 9716915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Waterfall not always working correctly on farm tiers
-Added new Boss block
-Added WallBoss
-Wallboss Spawns after 500 Boss blocks have been mined
-Boss favors the player with the most hits
-Boss gives 2x player hits as Infinium
-Boss should drop 3 Random pieces of gear based on your current progress Tier once killed
-Fixed Tier 60 progress bug
-Fixed issue with bad block hashes existing causing reporting issues for block leader to break
-Fixed how progress tier is calculated to prevent issue with an incorrect progress tier being set breaking beacon

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link