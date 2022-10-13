Infinimine Ver.25(Testing)

-Fixed Waterfall not always working correctly on farm tiers

-Added new Boss block

-Added WallBoss

-Wallboss Spawns after 500 Boss blocks have been mined

-Boss favors the player with the most hits

-Boss gives 2x player hits as Infinium

-Boss should drop 3 Random pieces of gear based on your current progress Tier once killed

-Fixed Tier 60 progress bug

-Fixed issue with bad block hashes existing causing reporting issues for block leader to break

-Fixed how progress tier is calculated to prevent issue with an incorrect progress tier being set breaking beacon