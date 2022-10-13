Added a save system. You need to be in the Lattice (tile selection) to save and exit, from the menu. When you reopen Madcap Mosaic, it will load directly to the Lattice.

I wasn't sure how possible it was, turns out it was possible. I expect some bugs to have gone unnoticed. If you use the save system, you can help by letting me know if you encounter any inconsistencies. It's been working for me in my tests, but with so many tiles and traits it seems inevitable for some oversights to crop up.

Limiting it to the Lattice has two effects. One, it prevents scumming. That's fairly minor, but it was something I wanted to prevent if possible. Two, it makes saving possible. It would have been far, far more work to try and save something from the middle of combat. So if you don't like leaving the window open and are concerned you may not have time to finish a run, all you need to do is make it through the current battle and you can pick it up again later.