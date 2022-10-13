Game became a bit easier!!

Level 2 has been a little bit easier as im fell its was painfully hard. This was not intended. Also you dont kill instatly on the spikes anymore, so its now easier to avoid them.

The slow mode is a bit slower as well (35% instead of 25% slowere), which has now have a more causal fell and fell more right.

Remember, both endings you can get, is about you playing the game in the hard or the easy mode, not which speed you choice to uses. This was howover by design.

PS. This game is playable on your steam deck as well.