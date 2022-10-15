Shrinking zone & Movement update & Effects & Important fixes & Pre-Beta 0.9.1

Vikings!

Before we take a look what today's patch brings, we'd like to show a part of the larger content we're preparing.

This is an epic shrinking zone. We will share the details about it in the next update. It will have multiple roles in the future and we will start testing it in Survival mode first in the next patch.

Patch Pre-Beta 0.9.1 is here, let's see what's in it!

We received a lot of feedback about the movement, in short, it was too slow.

We adjusted sprinting, running and walking with new speeds, corrected animations, blending and updated the boost system (at first you don't start running at full speed and you need time to accelerate).

It still has the balancing features for combat, such as moving backwards more slowly and stopping sprinting in some cases, but now feels more dynamic and satisfying.

Since there is a movement update, there is also a stamina update. However, it's not just about the new sprint costs. This improves the overall balance of stamina. As for the sprint, there is now a tangible cost of initial acceleration.

The torch is now brighter and covers more distance. We also heard a lot about how it looked like it was from the last decade, so here are the new visuals.

The wall torch and some other effects have been updated too. The effects won't become blurry like it used to be from time to time.

Light no longer passes through walls in some strange way.

Post-effects and some other aspects related to graphics have also been improved. Reduced motion blur, adjusted and reduced head bobbing, fixed small but annoying visual glitches.

Unlimited light sources

There is no longer a limit on the number of light sources that can be placed at the same time. Light up your settlement.

Raids adjustment

Raid spawning has been adjusted to avoid enemies spawning in your house if you have a large house. Also added more wave days.

Replaced broken quest

One of the quests that was causing issue has been replaced. A little later we will add more quests along with world events.

Fixed disappearance when falling from a height

Fixed issues with character disappearing and game breaking after falling.

Fixed flying away during parkour and after death

The character no longer flies away or falls under the map. However, bot ragdolls can still have this issue and we will fix it soon.

Fixed crash after death

The bug that caused a crash after the death of the player should now be gone, but to fully prevent this problem from happening again, we will make some additional changes in the next patch.

Map improvement

The landscape now has better detail and looks smoother. Also, small floating rocks and grass that weren't level with the ground and were casting strange shadows now sit well in place.

Guys, thank you for sharing your feedback and filling out the form!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts