The Lonely Helmet update for 13 October 2022

The Lonely Spooktober 2022

Happy Halloween friends. Thanks to everyone that's purchased the game over the last few months, I've added a permanent spooky ghost edition to Character customization, enjoy!

Seasonal

  • Changed background music to Halloween spookyness
  • Added Spooky Ghost for Halloween
  • Added Updated Logo to include spooky ghost on Main Menu

I've also fixed/changed some things in general so you can see them below.

Changes

  • Adjusted height of section 2 in Level 09 to prevent bunny hopping to the end flag
  • Decreased coin requirement for Donald Trump from 1666 to 666 (Thanks super groovy handgout for super groovy people on discord)
  • Decreased default jump volume because it was annoying

Fixes

  • Fixed credits running so slow that you never get passed my name (Thanks Hydro from PlayerSquard)
  • Fixed being able to instantly jump through to end flag on Level15
  • Fixed being able to miss the entire bottom section of Level19 and jump to the finish (Thanks Hydro from PlayerSquard)
  • Fixed label not appearing on Level 20
  • Fixed bug where map would change but not remove old section of map on Level 20

