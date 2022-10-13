The Lonely Spooktober 2022

Happy Halloween friends. Thanks to everyone that's purchased the game over the last few months, I've added a permanent spooky ghost edition to Character customization, enjoy!
Seasonal
- Changed background music to Halloween spookyness
- Added Spooky Ghost for Halloween
- Added Updated Logo to include spooky ghost on Main Menu
I've also fixed/changed some things in general so you can see them below.
Changes
- Adjusted height of section 2 in Level 09 to prevent bunny hopping to the end flag
- Decreased coin requirement for Donald Trump from 1666 to 666 (Thanks super groovy handgout for super groovy people on discord)
- Decreased default jump volume because it was annoying
Fixes
- Fixed credits running so slow that you never get passed my name (Thanks Hydro from PlayerSquard)
- Fixed being able to instantly jump through to end flag on Level15
- Fixed being able to miss the entire bottom section of Level19 and jump to the finish (Thanks Hydro from PlayerSquard)
- Fixed label not appearing on Level 20
- Fixed bug where map would change but not remove old section of map on Level 20
Changed files in this update