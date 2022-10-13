The Lonely Spooktober 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9716749 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween friends. Thanks to everyone that's purchased the game over the last few months, I've added a permanent spooky ghost edition to Character customization, enjoy!

Seasonal

Changed background music to Halloween spookyness

Added Spooky Ghost for Halloween

Added Updated Logo to include spooky ghost on Main Menu

I've also fixed/changed some things in general so you can see them below.

Changes

Adjusted height of section 2 in Level 09 to prevent bunny hopping to the end flag

Decreased coin requirement for Donald Trump from 1666 to 666 (Thanks super groovy handgout for super groovy people on discord)

Decreased default jump volume because it was annoying

Fixes