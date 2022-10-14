 Skip to content

ESPIONAGE: Mafia Evolved update for 14 October 2022

October 14, 2022 — New Character SHERRING FORD Out Now!

October 14, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone for playing ESPIONAGE so far! A major update is out now and features the following changes:

1️⃣ New character added: SHERRING FORD
🌟 Sherring's Special Ability「Deductive Reasoning」 allows him to choose another living player and publicly announce the role he believes they are playing during the match. Whether you use this to mislead your enemies or ensure their arrest is up to you.

2️⃣ New costume added: Detective Sherring

3️⃣ New match modifier: Double EffectsThe effects of all Trust and Suspicion actions are
doubled, including all special abilities with the exception of Group Therapy.

4️⃣ New match setting: Rapid TimeEvery timer in the game passes much faster. Not recommended for beginners.

5️⃣ Some visual and UI bugs have been addressed.

6️⃣ Some issues faced by Mac users have been addressed.

7️⃣ The groundwork for the introduction of AI has been added in order to facilitate public testing in the future.

8️⃣ Disconnected players will now auto-recuse on their turns after 3 seconds until they rejoin.

If you'd like to get to know more about Sherring, read his full (and free!) manga chapter on the official website here!

