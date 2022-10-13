Aim Lab 0.97.2

Firstly, we really want to thank our dedicated beta testers for helping out with this exciting release. We couldn’t have done it without our amazing community!

1v1's are finally here!

Challenge your friends in our newest addition to social features - 1v1’s. Head over to the training tab and click “challenge a friend” on a task. Be sure to pick a friend you’re sure to win against.

After the challenge is over you can compare results, settings & replays from the 1v1 tab in the top navigation.

By winning 1v1’s you can earn 4 new titles and bragging rights, and if you’re training hard to finally start winning 1v1’s, we’ve also added 5 daily streak titles.

Introducing the new ScreaM Bundle!

We have 4 new skins available NOW from the headshot machine himself, ScreaM! Owners of this pack do NOT hit body shots. Purchasing will also grant you the ‘1TAPS ONLY’ title in game!

And last but definitely not least…

Introducing a secret new collab, coming soon :eyes:

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!