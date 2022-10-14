Patch: 141.104

Happy Halloween!!

This patch primarily is an update for the Halloween event which will start Friday Oct 14th, but there are some minor fixes and quality of life adjusts based on feedback from the last few weeks. The Halloween event is a FREE event that can be enjoyed by levels 20/30 – 110, though it is primarily for mid level players.

Halloween Event

Three new items to trade for candy corn: Cavendish’s Cauldron (128 slot 65% reduction container for 20K corn), Army of Pumpkins Totem (req level 70 and 30 leadership to summon 3 rollin’ pumpkin slaves), Haunted Hollows Totem (req level 30 and 10 leadership to summon 1 spooky tree)

Fix for those who exit dungeon with a stone or scroll who would not be able to transform using mask etc without relog

Dungeon is now accessible in PARIAN graveyard (south) and is a safe zone

Added corpses for moldy mummy and spooky tree

All event mobs that drop candy corn in halloween dungeon will kill followers

Adjusted drops of candy corn from event mobs (higher level drop more, lower level drop less generously)

Added "EVENT ITEM" tag to halloween goodies

New fun particle on item Frightful Cloak (in backpack/player screen only)

Creatures

Meklor now will not spawn into the dungeon areas/become unattackable

Adjusted stats and spawn of greater skeles as they are a bit too attractive of leveling option atm

Spells

Summon Spectre now requires level 60 soul only (no leadership; pet based on player level)

Brilliance now lasts duration stated in spellbook instead of 30 min

Removed extra time to cast on Bulwark Might (was slightly longer than any other spell in its class due to this and making it awkward when spells wear off at varying times)

Misery will give exp when cast on NPCs

Items

Added CON to Evil Council robe to match its non event counterpart

Razor Sharp Basilisk tooth stores charge on weapon misc field now instead of target, weight reduced to 4 from 8

Added bonus damage to Dirk of the Unleashed, Edge of the Slayer, and Sword of Artraxis to make them more interesting choice than they currently are

Quests

Removed lich apprentices and ww sires from LK/CK

Franklin Anders should no longer take all potions given to him, just 1, but I mean he could use them so fine whatever be greedy

Added fail confirmation to Shargar cult kill quest if killing cultists outside of the area near Dawat

Removed duplicate quest print in Franklin Anders

Map

Removed safe zone from Proudblood portal

Adjusted level of guards in the guard outpost between Duremar and Farstead Keep and the Astari outpost north of necropolis, fixed them to be neutral alignment

Fix for leaving Meklor’s room and having spawn point reset/invalid

Removed rug in Indoel’s room which was causing corpse layering issues, replaced with red tiles and cleaned up the area of snow/cobblestones overlapping it with some smaller tiles

Parian set to neutral. Too many quests and other things tied there to be divine, and it fits the lore for that city.

Added script to WW Mat summon to make sure it's not pulling players into swamp tile where they can't walk

Skills

Adjusted down the exp given on a few chainmail pieces for forging, was set to more of a 50 skill instead of 2-10 skill level reward

Materials made of magic wood will salvage back into enchanted planks rather than fine planks

Removed material for legacy cloak (could be salvaged for infinite malacinth)

Misc