Halloween Event
With this update we have added a Halloween biome that will run from October 13th till November 13th and give you access to 6 brand new levels.
The difficulty of the levels is designed to be medium to hard and roughly comparable to levels from the later three biomes of the main game.
The new levels will be available from the Halloween event screen that has been added to the game menu.
Patchnotes Version 1.3
- fixed a bug that blocked some achievements from being granted
- fixed a bug that could cause problems when the snapshot mechanic was used while standing on a self moving trigger plate
- fixed a set of bugs that caused the pushblock from the nightsky biome to behave in unintended ways in very specific circumstances
- fixed a few level specific bugs
- improved hover feedback for buttons and other interactive UI elements
Changed files in this update