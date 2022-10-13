Devblog 29

Land Buying
The game can at times be a bit too much of a waiting game. After some thought, I came to the conclusion that there is no quick simple fix for this issue. My plan is to make a lot of little changes to hopefully make the game a bit more about making interesting decisions as opposed to waiting.
The first mechanic I decided to change is land buying. I often found myself having to wait until I had enough money to buy a plot of land. On top of that, the fixed plot size was very restrictive when designing a restaurant.
My solution is to revert back to how land buying was when the game was released in early access. You can now buy a single square of land again. But I also added an option to click and drag bigger plots of land.
Overlay performance
Enabling the decor overlay could cause significant lag spikes. I made some performance improvements that should hopefully resolve this issue.
Alert Messages
The alert messages were very spammy and only relevant about 50% of the time. Messages are now displayed less frequently, and are hopefully a bit more helpful and relevant.
Small Changes
- Slightly changed post processing
- Rebalanced research tree
- Improved menu happiness for tables with modified dish availability
- Modified reviews to be more useful
- Change Route 66 scenario balance
- Added a hint to the decor overlay button when decor is bad
Changed files in this update