Devblog 29

Land Buying

The game can at times be a bit too much of a waiting game. After some thought, I came to the conclusion that there is no quick simple fix for this issue. My plan is to make a lot of little changes to hopefully make the game a bit more about making interesting decisions as opposed to waiting.

The first mechanic I decided to change is land buying. I often found myself having to wait until I had enough money to buy a plot of land. On top of that, the fixed plot size was very restrictive when designing a restaurant.

My solution is to revert back to how land buying was when the game was released in early access. You can now buy a single square of land again. But I also added an option to click and drag bigger plots of land.

Overlay performance

Enabling the decor overlay could cause significant lag spikes. I made some performance improvements that should hopefully resolve this issue.

Alert Messages

The alert messages were very spammy and only relevant about 50% of the time. Messages are now displayed less frequently, and are hopefully a bit more helpful and relevant.

Small Changes