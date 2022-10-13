 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tastemaker update for 13 October 2022

Devblog 29

Share · View all patches · Build 9716061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Land Buying

The game can at times be a bit too much of a waiting game. After some thought, I came to the conclusion that there is no quick simple fix for this issue. My plan is to make a lot of little changes to hopefully make the game a bit more about making interesting decisions as opposed to waiting.

The first mechanic I decided to change is land buying. I often found myself having to wait until I had enough money to buy a plot of land. On top of that, the fixed plot size was very restrictive when designing a restaurant.

My solution is to revert back to how land buying was when the game was released in early access. You can now buy a single square of land again. But I also added an option to click and drag bigger plots of land.

Overlay performance

Enabling the decor overlay could cause significant lag spikes. I made some performance improvements that should hopefully resolve this issue.

Alert Messages

The alert messages were very spammy and only relevant about 50% of the time. Messages are now displayed less frequently, and are hopefully a bit more helpful and relevant.

Small Changes

  • Slightly changed post processing
  • Rebalanced research tree
  • Improved menu happiness for tables with modified dish availability
  • Modified reviews to be more useful
  • Change Route 66 scenario balance
  • Added a hint to the decor overlay button when decor is bad

Changed files in this update

Tastemaker Content Depot 1289341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link