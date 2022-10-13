Test it out! - Public Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We appreciate your enthusiastic response to Project Wunderwaffe!

We are pleased to inform you that three difficulty levels have been added: easy, medium, and hard.

**

Easy level



✅time remaining - 120 days

✅You get 50%** of the points compared to the hard level

**

Medium level



✅time remaining - 80 days

✅You get 75%** of the points compared to the hard level

**

Hard level



✅time remaining - 45 days

✅You get 100%** points!

This is not the only fantastic news-after the mine is removed, the workers automatically return to their quarters. We also changed the overall balance to make your gameplay even more enjoyable.

REMEMBER. The introduction of difficulty levels forces the necessity

to change the save/load system. That is why we created a branch with the Public Beta version for anyone who wants to try out new solutions!



To switch to the public_beta version, follow these steps:

Steam client > LIBRARY > right-click on Project Wunderwaffe > Properties > BETAS > public_beta

Let’s play!