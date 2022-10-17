Patch Notes 1.0.10

Hey everyone!
We're continuing to add some of the suggestions that you all have been requesting since launch. The main new feature is key binds! You can now change the key binds to be whatever you would like for it to be.
We are currently still working on getting the disconnection issues fixed. If you have any information that you think may be useful, please let us know either here on Steam or in our Discord.
Added
- Added keybinds menu
- Game hints change to match key binds
- Added camera zoom setting in options menu
- Added 8 directions for building
