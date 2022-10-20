 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Among Us update for 20 October 2022

Mini Update for version 2022.10.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9715980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're testing a fix for players getting the "Sure is taking a while to load" error. Please update your game if you can, and if there are any issues that occur from it, please let us know via our help desk

Changed files in this update

Among Us Content Depot 945361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link