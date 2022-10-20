We're testing a fix for players getting the "Sure is taking a while to load" error. Please update your game if you can, and if there are any issues that occur from it, please let us know via our help desk
Among Us update for 20 October 2022
Mini Update for version 2022.10.25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
