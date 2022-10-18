Planet Zoo: Twilight Pack and Update 1.11 Out Now! 🦇

Hayo Zookeepers!

It's time to discover what happens when the sun sets, with the Planet Zoo: Twilight Pack and free Update 1.11, both out now! You can grab the pack on Steam, and update your game to be able to enjoy the free content!

Meet your curious new residents: five cunning animals including the Raccoon, Common Wombat, Red Fox, Striped Skunk, and you'll also see the Egyptian Fruit Bat soar!

The brand new Planet Zoo: Twilight Pack will also allow you to create a truly thrilling zoo with more than 200 scenery pieces inspired by gothic architecture and spooky celebrations. Enjoy haunted décor and creepy elements like spider web benches, carved pump jack-o'-lanterns, and even a spooky cauldron to help make your zoo as atmospheric as possible. Of course, we haven't forgotten some fall flora, so you'll also be able to incorporate Ivy, Foxgloves, and even piles of scattered leaves to add to the ambiance.

Finally, the Twilight Pack will also bring you a brand new Campaign Scenario, the first one since the Arctic Pack! Dominic Myers has abandoned a Transylvanian zoo in a state of complete disrepair, and Nancy is going to need your help to fix it up. You'll also have to contend with the needs of an in-world-famous Himalayan Bear, which guests are flocking to in droves - with the spotlight on you, you will need to make sure the Bear is getting everything they need. We're sure you're up to the task!

The Planet Zoo: Twilight Pack is available now on Steam for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€)

You must have the base Planet Zoo game to be able to play this content. Update 1.11 is out now to install and is free for all players.

This free Update has some exciting new features, including Educator Exhibit Demonstrations, Customisable Exhibit Backdrops, New Biome Skirts, a New Animal Behaviour allowing large escaped animals to attack bins and rummage for food, and the addition of Sounds of Summer to your in-game Speakers. You can read more about the free update in the announcement post, but we'll share a selection of highlights for you here, too.

Your guests will be able to get closer to exhibit animals than ever before with new Educator Exhibit Demonstrations, where your Educators can take out exhibit animals and hold them during Educator Talks to give your guests demonstrations. This will be available for a wide range of species and there are different ways your Educators may hold them, so we hope you enjoy seeing how your favourites are included in Talks. Not all species are included as some are either too large or unsafe to handle (so animals such as the Common Death Adder or Golden Poison Frog will have to stay in their exhibit at a safe distance!).

Customisable Exhibit Backdrops are also now available for your Zoo, so that you can use any image you'd like as a 2D backdrop for exhibits. This means you can incorporate theming and customise exhibits like never before - we can't wait to see what you do with this new feature.

Speaking of customisation...Update 1.11 also brings with it 12 New Biome Skirts and 1 Reskin Design, which will provide more variation to your zoo maps, and allow for more diverse landscapes for your zoos.

Some of your animals will also exhibit a new behaviour upon escaping their habitats - attacking bins! If a large enough animal escapes their habitat, they'll knock over bins around your zoo and begin eating the contents...yuck! Luckily, as the contents of your bin will be leftover food from your guests, your animals won't get sick from this new behaviour. This will impact the quality of their last meal, though, so they might be a little unhappy until they're returned to their habitat and given access to fresh food more in keeping with their needs.

If you joined us for the Sounds of Summer launch stream, or have managed to enjoy the album on YouTube since, we've got a treat for you! You'll now be able to use these tracks on your in-game speakers, bringing the chilled lo-fi vibes to your zoo and giving your guests (and you!) the perfect soundtrack to say goodbye to summer with.

There are lots more features included in Update 1.11, including new Piebald variants of some species, exhibit camera improvements, a ramp terrain stamp, and more! For more information, read the Update 1.11 announcement post, or check out the full Update Notes, below!

We can't wait to see what you create with the Planet Zoo: Twilight Pack and the new features in Update 1.11! Don't forget to join us for a launch livestream later today, on Twitch or YouTube.

Planet Zoo - 1.11.0 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes, updates and some new content.



New Content - Planet Zoo: **Twilight Pack**

NEW - Animals New animals in the Planet Zoo: Twilight Pack: Common Wombat Racoon Red Fox Striped Skunk Egyptian Fruit Bat

NEW - Career Scenario We return with our first new career scenario since the Arctic pack. This time there is a new project set deep within the forests of Transylvania. A familiar foe has left one of their zoos in a bit of a state and it's up to you and Nancy to turn it around. You can do this, Zookeepers! Challenge, and Sandbox versions of the map are available Terrain only sandbox and challenge variants of the map are also available

NEW - Blueprints Twilight Animal Mache Sign Twilight Belfry Tower Twilight Brazier Beacon Twilight Cranky Old Mill Twilight Walkthrough Exhibit Twilight Keeper Hut Large Twilight Keeper Hut Small Twilight Night Garden Twilight Porch Gates Twilight Quarantine Large Twilight Quarantine Small Twilight Research Centre Large Twilight Research Centre Small Twilight Shop Large [Shell] Twilight Shop Small [Shell] Twilight Staff Room Large Twilight Staff Room Small Twilight Toilet Large Twilight Toilet Small Twilight Trade Centre Twilight Veterinary Surgery Twilight Workshop Twilight Zoo Entrance

NEW - Foliage Bristlecone Pine Tree Bristlecone Pine Branch 01 Bristlecone Pine Branch 02 Bristlecone Pine Branch 03 Bristlecone Pine Branch 04 Common Foxglove Pink 01 Common Foxglove Pink 02 Common Foxglove White Common Foxglove Yellow Common Yew Tree 01 Common Yew Tree 02 Common Yew Tree 03 Ghost Fungus 01 Ghost Fungus 02 Autumn Leaf Litter 01 Autumn Leaf Litter 01 Autumn Leaf Litter 01 Autumn Leaf Litter 01 Lord and Ladies Plant 01 Lord and Ladies Plant 02 Lord and Ladies Plant 03 Lord and Ladies Plant 04

NEW - Avatar Costume New Egyptian Fruit Bat avatar costume



New Content - Free Update 1.11.0

NEW - Automated Exhibit Population Management **

** We have added a new mechanism by which you can delegate repeat population management in exhibits. Animal populations in exhibits can now be managed automatically in accordance to user-defined rule sets. For both male and female animals in the exhibit, set the following rules: Max. number of animals Processing options: Store in Trade Centre Sell for Cash Release to Wild Removal Priority: Age Genetic Appeal Cash Value Conservation Credit Value and select whether the above rule is prioritised by the Highest or Lowest value Exemptions: A list of all animals in the exhibit allows you to set an animal as exempt from the rules. Have an animal you really wish to keep? Fret not, if you exempt it the population management will skip it and remove the next best fitting animal for the rules, so your friends are safe and sound in their exhibit homes.

NEW - Piebald Colourmorph Gene Piebaldism describes patterns of unpigmentes areas across an animal's skin or coat, resulting in really unique-looking patterns. This rare genetic expression is now available to the following species in Planet Zoo: Nyala Pronghorn Antelope Springbok Red Fox Like other morphs, piebaldism is inherited recessively. On animals that can exhibit morphs other than leucism/albinism, piebaldism may be expressed additively - so keep an eye out for colourful combinations!

NEW - Educator Exhibit Demonstrations**

** Educators are now able to hold and showcase exhibit animals to guests during an animal talk about an exhibit species These animations are available to all species that aren't too large or unsafe to handle (so animals such as the Common Death Adder or Golden Poison Frog will have to stay in their exhibit at a safe distance!). Animals that can be held are: Giant Burrowing Cockroach Titan Beetle Goliath Beetle Giant Forest Scorpion Giant Tiger Land Snail Goliath Frog Goliath Birdeater Brazilian Salmon Pink Tarantula Lehmann's Poisong Frog Mexican Red Knee Tarantula Giant Desert Hairy Scorpion Eastern Blue Tongued Lizard Diamondback Terrapin Giant Leaf Insect Dung Beetle American Bullfrog Fire Salamander Danube Crested Newt Axolotl Depending on the species, educators hold the animals with one or both hands, or have them rest on their shoulder Alongside this, Animal Talk Points now display an image on their base of the animal that is being spoken about to make it easier for you to know what's happening at a glance

NEW - Custom Exhibit Facades

Exhibit backdrops can now be customised with your own images for greater variety Add your static images to the custom media folder in order to use them with the exhibits: Documents\Frontier Developments\Planet Zoo\UserMedia Custom facades should follow an aspect ratio of 1024 x 815 and can use any of the following extensions: .png, .jpg, .jpeg, .bmp, .tiff, or .tga

NEW - Improved Exhibit Cameras Exhibits have received an overhaul of their camera functionality. Selecting the camera button at the bottom of an exhibit's info panel now gives you the option to either view one of the exhibit's interior cameras, or get really close to the individual exhibit animals using their orbit camera As with other cameras, the camera mode UI while in either the interior or orbit camera mode allow you to cycle through all available interior cameras of the facility or orbit cameras for all animals inside the exhibit

NEW - Walkthrough Exhibit Walkthrough Exhibits feature a built-in path through its length that can be customised, while the interior space automatically changes to the species' associated base when added. It can also be further customised with scenery objects These exhibits don't feature classic facades. Instead, all walls, floor, and ceiling of a Walkthrough Exhibit can be customised by setting the material to one of a selection of solid, wire mesh, glass or even nothing at all. Additionally, built-in doors around the path can be toggled on or off. Walkthrough Exhibits will feel familiar, as they function the same as the existing Exhibits. When adding your animals, you will need to ensure to set the correct temperature for them, and research the species to access and toggle all three levels of enrichment to keep them happy.

NEW - Biome Skirts and landscapes Desert - Africa Desert - South America Grassland - Africa Grassland - Europe Grassland - North America Tropical - Asia Tropical - Oceania Tropical - South America Temperate - Asia Temperate - Europe Temperate - North America Taiga - North America Tundra - Antarctic Tundra - Europe

NEW - Terrain Ramp Tool

New adjustable tool shape that creates slope terrains. Paths can be placed on top of these terrains.

NEW - Foliage California Redwood Tree 01 California Redwood Tree 02 California Redwood Tree 03 Silky Oak Tree 01 Silky Oak Tree 02 Silky Oak Tree 03 Variegated Ivy Tree Base Variegated Ivy Hanging Sparse Variegated Ivy Hanging Dense Variegated Ivy Clump Small Variegated Ivy Clump Medium Variegated Ivy Clump Large Variegated Ivy Climbing Sparse Variegated Ivy Climbing Dense

NEW - Scenery/Paths Stone Slate Path Small Ball Pumpkin Enrichment Walkthrough Exhibit Walkthrough Exhibit PVC Strip Curtain Emissive Decal Panel 0.5m x 0.5m Emissive Decal Panel 1m x 1m Emissive Decal Panel 1m x 2m Small Candle

NEW - Enrichments Small Ball Pumpkin, available for: Aardvark African Wild Dog Aldabra Giant Tortoise Bairds Tapir Black-and-White Ruffed Lemur Bornean Orangutan Chinese Pangolin Common Ostrich Galapagos Giant Tortoise Gharial Japanese Macaque Nile Monitor Red Panda Red Ruffed Lemur Ring Tailed Lemur Timber Wolf Western Lowland Gorilla Arctic Wolf Colombian White-Faced Capuchin Monkey Dingo Red Kangaroo Southern Cassowary Cuvier's Dwarf Caiman Giant Otter Binturong Clouded Leopard Dhole Malayan Tapir Proboscis Monkey North American Beaver Asian Small Clawed Otter Capybara Spectacled Caiman Siamang Common Wombat Raccoon Red Fox



