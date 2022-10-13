 Skip to content

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 13 October 2022

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room is OUT NOW!

Build 9715817

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mad Experiments 2 is finally out !

Thank you for your tremendous support since we started the Mad Experiments' journey!
Without you we would not be able to make this game. It's also the chance for us to conclude the story with Hildegarde and the Professor Cheshire.
We hope you will like playing the game as much as we liked creating it!

Here what you can expect in the 1.0 version:

  • 4 immersive escape rooms
  • 20+ hand-crafted puzzles
  • The last chapters of the Cheshire story arc!
  • 3 new masks to escape with style ;)
  • 6 languages: English, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, and Chinese!
  • 3 brand new soundtracks especially composed for Mad Experiments 2
  • Dozens of quality-of-life improvements, features and polishes added during the Early Access phase
  • A new DLC with masks and the files of the soundtracks of the game
  • A new bundle with the complete Mad Experiments collection!

Stay sharp!
Clem

Changed files in this update

Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room Windows Depot 1816931
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room MacOS Depot 1816932
Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room Linux Depot 1816933
