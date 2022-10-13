Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room is OUT NOW!

Mad Experiments 2 is finally out !

Thank you for your tremendous support since we started the Mad Experiments' journey!

Without you we would not be able to make this game. It's also the chance for us to conclude the story with Hildegarde and the Professor Cheshire.

We hope you will like playing the game as much as we liked creating it!

Here what you can expect in the 1.0 version:

4 immersive escape rooms

20+ hand-crafted puzzles

The last chapters of the Cheshire story arc!

3 new masks to escape with style ;)

6 languages: English, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, and Chinese!

3 brand new soundtracks especially composed for Mad Experiments 2

Dozens of quality-of-life improvements, features and polishes added during the Early Access phase

A new DLC with masks and the files of the soundtracks of the game

A new bundle with the complete Mad Experiments collection!

Stay sharp!

Clem