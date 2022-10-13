A new update is live

Overview

A new update is now live which includes map fixes for Forest 8 and lobbies should now work correctly for clients.

Map changes

Forest 8 had an issue whereby it wasn't quite symmetrical and the left lane was different to the right. This was very slight but caused an unintended behaviour when playing it. These have now been resolved so the map now plays the same for both lanes.

Lobby issue

There was an issue for people who would connect to a lobby whereby they wouldn't be able to see all of the other players in the lobby and only the person who created the game would have view of all of the other players. This has now been resolved.

Performance improvements

There are slight improvements this patch with more to come. Technical people will relate to less garbage being generated (for those interested).

Other notes

As always we are also working on the website and the features and have some nice upcoming features which will help you view your stats and explore other players and games better - watch this space!

Until the next update, good luck getting those scores! ːsteamhappyː