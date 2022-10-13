 Skip to content

Lands of Sorcery update for 13 October 2022

Update 2.3

Build 9715708

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

Time for an update.
There's a new map which is not only prettier but shows some of the lands that are part of the world of Akoll but weren't included in the initial version. Also includes region names now, so you have some info on where things are when mentioned in the story.
You can now also enjoy some lovely sword and sorcery pin-up ladies while stuff loads :)

Cheers,
Rubmon

v2.3

  • New loading screen pin-ups
  • New world map
  • Added battle nudity for Rogue character
  • Show campaign icon on game save slots
  • Unity update v2022.1.20

