Development Branch update - v0.6.003

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.6.003) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.6.003 - Temporary changelog :
- Add a new zone in the last secret zone. (Look for a new door)
- Improve performances & visuals for the last secret zone.
- New golden effigie
- Increase inventory size of autocrafter
- New loot stage for atmosphere stage
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch