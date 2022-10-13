Development Branch update - v0.6.003

Share · View all patches · Build 9715612 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 17:32:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.6.003) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

Feel free to report the bugs by pressing F8 in the game!

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.6.003 - Temporary changelog :

Add a new zone in the last secret zone. (Look for a new door)

Improve performances & visuals for the last secret zone.

New golden effigie

Increase inventory size of autocrafter

New loot stage for atmosphere stage

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games