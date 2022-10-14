Bug Fixes and some Quality Of Life Improvements

This patch contains some fixes, balance adjustments, and quality of life improvements.
One large focus of this update was to change to the way the game saves data. The purpose of this was to try to address an issue where the game would sometimes not read the save file properly. Additionally, it reduces the size of the save files and makes the save system a little more robust for future updates. If you notice anything about your save did not load properly after this update, please let us know on the Steam forums, or through an in-game bug report.
Some islands have changed shape slightly. Large islands have become a little more mountainous for instance. If you were last standing on an island that changed, you may re-appear under the island geometry when you return.
If this happens to you, don't worry. You can easily swim out from under the island or use the teleport feature from the ESC menu.
A similar thing can happen if you saved in a cave located on an island that has changed shape. When you exit the cave, the entrance to the cave may no longer be where it was before, and you may exit below the terrain.
Changes
- Updated the way the game saves data. This reduces the size of save files, and potentially addresses an issue where the game temporarily fails to read save files.
- Crafting stations on your ship now take into account items in your ship storage. Crafting stations that are not on your ship will not.
- You can now inspect some things in the world to glean more information about the lore and history surrounding it. Higher skill levels in different skills will unlock additional information you can learn about these objects.
- Small pirate islands now have slightly different foliage colors from natural islands to differentiate them better.
- Large natural islands are now more mountainous.
- Added remove all decorations option when inspection ship items. This will remove all objects that you have placed on that ship and put them back in your inventory.
- The reticle is now hidden when in ship storage and count selection.
- You can now split stacks when transferring items to and from your ship storage.
- Added buttons to count selection interface.
- Fixed stackable items indicating they are new when some of the stack is transferred to another container.
- Fixed there not being enough inventory pages to display all of your items if you had more than 9 pages worth in both normal inventory and ship storage interface.
- Added an option to change the appearance of the reticle.
- Slightly reduced the volume of the lavaboots logo splash screen.
- Combat skills such as Slashing, Bludgeoning, etc. now gain more xp when you fight higher level enemies.
- Fixed heals being treated as critical hits.
- Fixed skill levels not capping at level 50.
- Removed heavy armor skill for now since it is not being used, and renamed light armor skill to "Armor".
- If an island that you marked on your map previously is no longer valid (due to world changes with updates), the icon will automatically be removed.
- Fixed bug where things would not respawn properly.
- Merchant inventories will now refresh after an hour.
- Disabled collision with fox corpses.
- Fixed some typos.
- Fixed merchant coin interface not scaling right with different resolutions.
- Made it easier to pick up items on top of dressers.
- A cure poison potion can now be found and crafted.
- Increased the drop rate of staves.
- Cheese and potatoes no longer spoil as quickly.
- Lowered the recipe requirements for some basic weapon recipes.
- Increased the chance for rare crafting mats to drop at higher levels.
- Grizzly bears can now spawn on natural islands.
- Added a destroy button when inspecting items.
- Adjusted lockpick recipe requirements.
- You can now find job boards at lone merchants and guild headquarters.
- Fixed an issue with hammer weapons not awarding bludgeoning experience.
- Increased experience gained for blacksmithing, cooking, woodworking, and tailoring.
- Added a maximum amount of time that can occur when fishing before catching a fish.
- Fixed some rare weapon effects not occurring.
- Increased mining experience gained from silver and gold ores.
- Autosave no longer occurs immediately after entering the game.
- Fixed axe master talent affecting swords instead of axes.
- Silver ore is now a little more likely to spawn at world tier 3+
- Increased fishing experience gained.
- Increases bludgeoning, slashing, piercing, and archery experience gained.
- Ghosts can now only spawn at night.
- Fixed an issue that would rarely cause an infinite loading screen.
- Fixed longer NPC names not displaying correctly.
- Improved stats on some world boss gear.
- Added open player log button in bug report window.
- Added announcements section in main menu.
- Fixed torch holder ship decoration sound not affected by volume settings.
- Blood decals no longer project on Hammer handheld models and pirate crowns.
- Local backup save files are no longer created if have not created any saves.
