Bug Fixes and some Quality Of Life Improvements

This patch contains some fixes, balance adjustments, and quality of life improvements.

One large focus of this update was to change to the way the game saves data. The purpose of this was to try to address an issue where the game would sometimes not read the save file properly. Additionally, it reduces the size of the save files and makes the save system a little more robust for future updates. If you notice anything about your save did not load properly after this update, please let us know on the Steam forums, or through an in-game bug report.

Some islands have changed shape slightly. Large islands have become a little more mountainous for instance. If you were last standing on an island that changed, you may re-appear under the island geometry when you return.

If this happens to you, don't worry. You can easily swim out from under the island or use the teleport feature from the ESC menu.

A similar thing can happen if you saved in a cave located on an island that has changed shape. When you exit the cave, the entrance to the cave may no longer be where it was before, and you may exit below the terrain.

Changes