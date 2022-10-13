 Skip to content

Bunhouse update for 13 October 2022

Bunhouse Update 1.5.1 - Halloween!

Just a small update with some bug fixes and a tiny bit of halloween fun :)

Patch Notes:

ADDED: Halloween - birds are bats for a short time
ADDED: Pumpkin item (seasonal) - can be found with high probability in dig spots after unlocking the shovel
ADDED: Unstuck option in settings (for when your bun is stuck from opening those crates too vivaciously)

FIXED BUG: Inspecting an item when it is being destroyed causes the inspection UI to stay on screen (for example, inspecting a seed immediately as it’s being potted)
FIXED BUG: Carryable object blinking effect doesn’t work if the “Use Button Context Help” setting is disabled
FIXED BUG: Tutorial doesn’t move to the next section when opening the main menu plantipedia (only advances for mini plantipedia)
FIXED BUG: Opening a mini menu (plantipedia, emotes, character customization) during a video tutorial tip will prevent closing the tutorial tip at all

