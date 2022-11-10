End of Early Access - Official Release OUT NOW

_
Fellow officers,
Today is the day! We’ve graduated from being an Early Access game and are ready to conquer the gaming world as a fully released game. Since embarking on this journey in June 2021, we’ve grown so much: We’ve added
- 7 content updates (more to come!),
- 25 achievements,
- 49 violations,
- 10 tools,
- 13 languages,
- 2289 localization lines
- and so much more!
And we also got to welcome 7311 of you on our discord! Thanks for sticking with us! We couldn’t have done this without you! 🤍
You can also check out our End of Early Access Trailer with a special message from the developers at Aesir Interactive.
But enough of all these sentimentalities… We’d like to welcome you to Update 7.3.0, the official release update of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!
Introducing: Update 7.3.0
Yeah, this is indeed 7.3.0 - we initially had a 7.2.0 but then we put together another update and practically merged it with the one before, thus evolving into 7.3.0. But let’s have a look at what’s new in 7.3.0!
This officer is currently not available
We are aware that sometimes incoming callouts can be quite annoying, especially when you’re already in the middle of dealing with something else. That’s why you can now disable incoming callouts!
There’s room for more
Got a lot of criminals on your hand? No worries, everyone will get escorted back to the precinct. Multiple arrestees can now get cozy inside the police backup vehicle.
You shall not pass
Traffic cones and road barriers are just not enough. To help with traffic management, your police car can now act as a road blocker.
Urban Terrain Vehicle DLC
Also now available: The Urban Terrain Vehicle! The brand-new patrol car is free for all Early Access players (it’s a thank you gift 🤍). It is also available for purchase at a price of 2.99 Euro/2.49 GBP/2.99 USD.
Bug fixes… lots of them! 👾
Check out the detailed list below, but let me tell you, lots of things have been fixed and improved!
More to come…
A lot of you have probably already seen our post-release roadmap until Q2 2023, but here’s a little reminder what you can expect from updates 8.0.0, 9.0.0 and 10.0.0!
Also, just as a reminder:
We still recommend creating a completely new save game now that we are leaving Early Access. Loading a save game that you have created during Early Access might cause unexpected behavior in the newer versions.
If you start a new journey instead of using an old save game, you will have the best experience when it comes to updated game balancing and a better learning curve while also avoiding any outdated balancing issues that might cause the game to misbehave.
Thank you so much for your support and now it is once again time to take up the badge! The city of Brighton needs you!
Your Police Simulator Team
Here are the official patch notes for Update 7.3.0
New Features
- The police backup vehicle can now fit multiple arrestees inside
- Being busy/not available for incoming callouts
- Make a police car act as a road blocker
Controls
- Added steering sensitivity for gamepad
- Adjusted "Switch Seats" button to be a different keybind
- Added gamepad input deadzone
Gameplay
- Added player accident interactions
- Added patrol car damage as evidence
- Added ability to cancel a single arrestee from being taken by backup vehicle
- Set new start date for the gameplay (07.11.2022)
- Adjustment to giving orders to NPCs
- Adjusted IDs and Car insurance info to the new start date
- Added minimal damage threshold for player caused accidents
- Let players place cones between lanes or intermediate positions
- Emergency vehicles will now not react to cones and barriers to get to the destination regardless
NPC / NPV Behavior
- Adjusted road blockers in order for NPVs to react to them accordingly
- Changing the way EMS acts when being stuck in traffic
- Adjusted the distance the NPVs should stop behind a cone or road barrier
- Adjustments to NPVs Switching lanes
- Adjusting NPVs braking abruptly after blipping them
- Adjusting NPV lane switching to not take such a steep angle
- Balancing NPVs turning into a lane blocked by a police vehicle with siren lights on less often
- AI Improvement: NPVs react to EMS sirens and can use the rescue lane
UI
- Added speed limit indicators for both players in Multiplayer
- Added speed limit indicator while using Radar Gun
- Added speed limit indicator while driving
- Created icon for "Accident's apology"
- Created unlock image for Patrol car accident
- Created & added tutorial images for player accidents
- Added Hungarian Tutorial images
Balancing
- Adjusting and balancing unlocks for player progression , more details can be found here
- Changed Player Speeding violation threshold
- Added CP penalties for player caused accidents
Performance Improvements
- Improved textures optimizing memory usage
Animations
- Improved picking up barrier animation to not clip into the player
- Improved animations for conversations
- Adjusted switching seats animations
- Created new animations for Police Vehicles when entering/exiting the vehicle, or placing an arrestee in the back of vehicles
- Added an animation for the precinct counter police officer
Intuition feedback
- Added new intuition feedback for road blockers
- Added intuition feedback for U-turning in a one-way lane
- Added intuition feedback message when NPV cannot find a parking spot
Tutorials
- Updated text for Patrol cars accident in the Handbook
- Updating Handbook entries for high crime area and traffic stops
- Changed Radar Gun Handbook entry with speed limit
Miscellaneous
- Adjusted dialogues to the precinct counter officer
Settings
- Adjusted "Apply" button in Video settings
- Added setting to change sensitivity and deadzone for gamepad
- Added setting to disable being penalized for causing player accidents
- Added Custom language option
- Changed description for changing Audio setting
- Reordering settings to not show categories twice
Graphics
- Improvement to the counter officer lighting
- Improved Police vehicles lightbar
- Improvement to the counter officer dialogue camera
Bug Fixes
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue where sun blinding a driver was mentioned during night shifts
- Fixed player being unable to change some settings
- Fixed issue where player was not able to take evidence photos
- Fixed being able to pick up road blockers while aiming
- Fixed issue where cones sometimes would not despawn correctly
- Fixed player being able to move during interactions with NPCs
- Fixed an issue where character would T-pose while swapping Save games
- Fixed issue where "Reset player" didn't function in co-driver seat
- Fixed an issue when after “Resetting Player” player lost ability to move vehicle
- Fixed an issue with Save Games
- Fixed random freezes during gameplay
- Fixed an issue where timer for active callouts would not end if a player accident was caused
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed an issue where loading screen was present after being booted in multiplayer session
- Fixed focus loss when Multiplayer tutorial got displayed
- Fixed not being able to interact with a NPC if second player is too far away
- Fixed an issue where second player was not able to place cones in Multiplayer
NPCs
- Fixed an issue where sometimes NPCs would be invisible
- Fixed issues with NPCs Feet IK
- Fixed a bug where sometimes NPCs were floating above benches
- Fixed an issue where NPC would teleport outside of their vehicle in a Patrol car accident
- Fixed issues with sitting NPCs
- Fixed an issue where NPCs involved in drug deals would sometimes not interact with each other
- Fixed an issue where NPC sometimes would get on top of the roof of kiosk after interacting with player
- Fixed NPCs involved in accident clipping into oncoming traffic
PATROL CAR / EMERGENCY CAR / TRAFFIC CAR
- Fixed car positions at precincts
- Fixed blipping near crossroads causing issues
- Fixed traffic not moving in Historic Downtown
- Fixed an issue where NPVs would stop at certain crossroads and clip into each other
- Fixed stopped vehicles not having their blinkers on after using "Wait/Move" gesture on them
- Fixed NPVs sometimes ignoring collisions while being blocked by road blockers or accidents
- Fixed NPVs not being able to find a parking spot in Traffic Stop
- Fixed an issue where NPVs would lane switch without a reason if the road is fully blocked
- Fixed an issue where player was unable to pull over NPVs after using wait/move gesture
- Fixed Emergency Vehicles not arriving sometimes
- Fixed stuck Tow Truck after towing a NPV
- Fixed a bug where player was not able to re-enter a vehicle
WORLD & GRAPHICS
- Fixed parking lot in Brianna, Brickston
- Fixed invisible collision in North Point
- Fixed invisible collision in park in Jefferson
- Fixed smoke and sound not stopping after ramming patrol vehicle into objects
- Fixed a Traffic Stop next to the bus stop
- Fixed the inability to walk under-bridge of a park
- Fixed incorrect district borders being shown
- Fixed buildings clipping into each other in North Point
- Fixed invisible collision in Conway Stadium
- Fixed windows flickering in Nelson Hill
- Fixed windows flickering at distance in Historic Downtown
- Fixed an issue where there were buildings clipping into each other in Historic Downtown
- Fixed a bug where Olivia Smith would have wrong skin tone outdoors
- Fixed blocked subway entrance in North Point
- Fixed police officer animation and collision in North Point
- Fixed disappearing shadow of a building near the North Point precinct
UI
- Fixed wrong intuition feedback while ordering drivers to drive in reverse
- Fixed unlocalized texts in settings and in-game UI
- Fixed issue where texts for gamepad would show an emoji
- Fixed description of "Controller Deadzone"
- Fixed cut off text in a pop-up window
- Fixed missing string table entry texts in pop-ups in some situations
- Fixed missing translation in Window Resolution
- Fixed focus loss while tutorial is getting displayed over Interaction wheel
- Fixed localization missing in text of emergency callouts
- Fixed incorrect linebreaks in handbook
- Fixed wrongly shown button prompts in handbook
- Fixed overlapping text in encounter report
- Fixed text being too long after shift is long over in different languages
- Fixed some texts being too long in settings in different languages
- Fixed wrong character showing up after launching the title
- Fixed Missing String Table Entry in displayed error pop-up
CONTROLS
- Fixed hitches while having controller plugged in while playing with keyboard
- Fixed cursor moving by itself if popup gets opened while cursor is moving
- Fixed controller vibrating non-stop in certain scenarios
SOUND
- Fixed an issue when multiple dialogues would be played the interaction itself might freeze
CRASHES
- Fixed a crash after blipping and ticketing NPV driver
- Fixed various crashes in Multiplayer
- Fixed a crash in Multiplayer while being alt-tabbed
- Fixed a crash related to Steam Cloud sync
- Fixed a crash when joining a closed session
- Fixed a crash when placing road blockers in front of a precinct or some roads
- Fixed crash which could occur after letting a suspect go
- Fixed a crash when ordering "Wait/Move" to the Police backup
- Fixed a random crash in the gameplay
