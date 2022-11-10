End of Early Access - Official Release OUT NOW

_

Fellow officers,

Today is the day! We’ve graduated from being an Early Access game and are ready to conquer the gaming world as a fully released game. Since embarking on this journey in June 2021, we’ve grown so much: We’ve added

7 content updates (more to come!),

25 achievements,

49 violations,

10 tools,

13 languages,

2289 localization lines

and so much more!

And we also got to welcome 7311 of you on our discord! Thanks for sticking with us! We couldn’t have done this without you! 🤍

You can also check out our End of Early Access Trailer with a special message from the developers at Aesir Interactive.

But enough of all these sentimentalities… We’d like to welcome you to Update 7.3.0, the official release update of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!

Yeah, this is indeed 7.3.0 - we initially had a 7.2.0 but then we put together another update and practically merged it with the one before, thus evolving into 7.3.0. But let’s have a look at what’s new in 7.3.0!

This officer is currently not available

We are aware that sometimes incoming callouts can be quite annoying, especially when you’re already in the middle of dealing with something else. That’s why you can now disable incoming callouts!

There’s room for more

Got a lot of criminals on your hand? No worries, everyone will get escorted back to the precinct. Multiple arrestees can now get cozy inside the police backup vehicle.

You shall not pass

Traffic cones and road barriers are just not enough. To help with traffic management, your police car can now act as a road blocker.

Urban Terrain Vehicle DLC

Also now available: The Urban Terrain Vehicle! The brand-new patrol car is free for all Early Access players (it’s a thank you gift 🤍). It is also available for purchase at a price of 2.99 Euro/2.49 GBP/2.99 USD.

Bug fixes… lots of them! 👾

Check out the detailed list below, but let me tell you, lots of things have been fixed and improved!

More to come…

A lot of you have probably already seen our post-release roadmap until Q2 2023, but here’s a little reminder what you can expect from updates 8.0.0, 9.0.0 and 10.0.0!

Also, just as a reminder:

We still recommend creating a completely new save game now that we are leaving Early Access. Loading a save game that you have created during Early Access might cause unexpected behavior in the newer versions.

If you start a new journey instead of using an old save game, you will have the best experience when it comes to updated game balancing and a better learning curve while also avoiding any outdated balancing issues that might cause the game to misbehave.

Thank you so much for your support and now it is once again time to take up the badge! The city of Brighton needs you!

Your Police Simulator Team

New Features

The police backup vehicle can now fit multiple arrestees inside

Being busy/not available for incoming callouts

Make a police car act as a road blocker

Controls

Added steering sensitivity for gamepad

Adjusted "Switch Seats" button to be a different keybind

Added gamepad input deadzone

Gameplay

Added player accident interactions

Added patrol car damage as evidence

Added ability to cancel a single arrestee from being taken by backup vehicle

Set new start date for the gameplay (07.11.2022)

Adjustment to giving orders to NPCs

Adjusted IDs and Car insurance info to the new start date

Added minimal damage threshold for player caused accidents

Let players place cones between lanes or intermediate positions

Emergency vehicles will now not react to cones and barriers to get to the destination regardless

NPC / NPV Behavior

Adjusted road blockers in order for NPVs to react to them accordingly

Changing the way EMS acts when being stuck in traffic

Adjusted the distance the NPVs should stop behind a cone or road barrier

Adjustments to NPVs Switching lanes

Adjusting NPVs braking abruptly after blipping them

Adjusting NPV lane switching to not take such a steep angle

Balancing NPVs turning into a lane blocked by a police vehicle with siren lights on less often

AI Improvement: NPVs react to EMS sirens and can use the rescue lane

UI

Added speed limit indicators for both players in Multiplayer

Added speed limit indicator while using Radar Gun

Added speed limit indicator while driving

Created icon for "Accident's apology"

Created unlock image for Patrol car accident

Created & added tutorial images for player accidents

Added Hungarian Tutorial images



Balancing

Adjusting and balancing unlocks for player progression , more details can be found here

Changed Player Speeding violation threshold

Added CP penalties for player caused accidents

Performance Improvements

Improved textures optimizing memory usage

Animations

Improved picking up barrier animation to not clip into the player

Improved animations for conversations

Adjusted switching seats animations

Created new animations for Police Vehicles when entering/exiting the vehicle, or placing an arrestee in the back of vehicles

Added an animation for the precinct counter police officer

Intuition feedback

Added new intuition feedback for road blockers

Added intuition feedback for U-turning in a one-way lane

Added intuition feedback message when NPV cannot find a parking spot

Tutorials

Updated text for Patrol cars accident in the Handbook

Updating Handbook entries for high crime area and traffic stops

Changed Radar Gun Handbook entry with speed limit

Miscellaneous

Adjusted dialogues to the precinct counter officer

Settings

Adjusted "Apply" button in Video settings

Added setting to change sensitivity and deadzone for gamepad

Added setting to disable being penalized for causing player accidents

Added Custom language option

Changed description for changing Audio setting

Reordering settings to not show categories twice

Graphics

Improvement to the counter officer lighting

Improved Police vehicles lightbar

Improvement to the counter officer dialogue camera

Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

Fixed an issue where sun blinding a driver was mentioned during night shifts

Fixed player being unable to change some settings

Fixed issue where player was not able to take evidence photos

Fixed being able to pick up road blockers while aiming

Fixed issue where cones sometimes would not despawn correctly

Fixed player being able to move during interactions with NPCs

Fixed an issue where character would T-pose while swapping Save games

Fixed issue where "Reset player" didn't function in co-driver seat

Fixed an issue when after “Resetting Player” player lost ability to move vehicle

Fixed an issue with Save Games

Fixed random freezes during gameplay

Fixed an issue where timer for active callouts would not end if a player accident was caused

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where loading screen was present after being booted in multiplayer session

Fixed focus loss when Multiplayer tutorial got displayed

Fixed not being able to interact with a NPC if second player is too far away

Fixed an issue where second player was not able to place cones in Multiplayer

NPCs

Fixed an issue where sometimes NPCs would be invisible

Fixed issues with NPCs Feet IK

Fixed a bug where sometimes NPCs were floating above benches

Fixed an issue where NPC would teleport outside of their vehicle in a Patrol car accident

Fixed issues with sitting NPCs

Fixed an issue where NPCs involved in drug deals would sometimes not interact with each other

Fixed an issue where NPC sometimes would get on top of the roof of kiosk after interacting with player

Fixed NPCs involved in accident clipping into oncoming traffic

PATROL CAR / EMERGENCY CAR / TRAFFIC CAR

Fixed car positions at precincts

Fixed blipping near crossroads causing issues

Fixed traffic not moving in Historic Downtown

Fixed an issue where NPVs would stop at certain crossroads and clip into each other

Fixed stopped vehicles not having their blinkers on after using "Wait/Move" gesture on them

Fixed NPVs sometimes ignoring collisions while being blocked by road blockers or accidents

Fixed NPVs not being able to find a parking spot in Traffic Stop

Fixed an issue where NPVs would lane switch without a reason if the road is fully blocked

Fixed an issue where player was unable to pull over NPVs after using wait/move gesture

Fixed Emergency Vehicles not arriving sometimes

Fixed stuck Tow Truck after towing a NPV

Fixed a bug where player was not able to re-enter a vehicle

WORLD & GRAPHICS

Fixed parking lot in Brianna, Brickston

Fixed invisible collision in North Point

Fixed invisible collision in park in Jefferson

Fixed smoke and sound not stopping after ramming patrol vehicle into objects

Fixed a Traffic Stop next to the bus stop

Fixed the inability to walk under-bridge of a park

Fixed incorrect district borders being shown

Fixed buildings clipping into each other in North Point

Fixed invisible collision in Conway Stadium

Fixed windows flickering in Nelson Hill

Fixed windows flickering at distance in Historic Downtown

Fixed an issue where there were buildings clipping into each other in Historic Downtown

Fixed a bug where Olivia Smith would have wrong skin tone outdoors

Fixed blocked subway entrance in North Point

Fixed police officer animation and collision in North Point

Fixed disappearing shadow of a building near the North Point precinct

UI

Fixed wrong intuition feedback while ordering drivers to drive in reverse

Fixed unlocalized texts in settings and in-game UI

Fixed issue where texts for gamepad would show an emoji

Fixed description of "Controller Deadzone"

Fixed cut off text in a pop-up window

Fixed missing string table entry texts in pop-ups in some situations

Fixed missing translation in Window Resolution

Fixed focus loss while tutorial is getting displayed over Interaction wheel

Fixed localization missing in text of emergency callouts

Fixed incorrect linebreaks in handbook

Fixed wrongly shown button prompts in handbook

Fixed overlapping text in encounter report

Fixed text being too long after shift is long over in different languages

Fixed some texts being too long in settings in different languages

Fixed wrong character showing up after launching the title

Fixed Missing String Table Entry in displayed error pop-up

CONTROLS

Fixed hitches while having controller plugged in while playing with keyboard

Fixed cursor moving by itself if popup gets opened while cursor is moving

Fixed controller vibrating non-stop in certain scenarios



SOUND

Fixed an issue when multiple dialogues would be played the interaction itself might freeze



CRASHES

Fixed a crash after blipping and ticketing NPV driver

Fixed various crashes in Multiplayer

Fixed a crash in Multiplayer while being alt-tabbed

Fixed a crash related to Steam Cloud sync

Fixed a crash when joining a closed session

Fixed a crash when placing road blockers in front of a precinct or some roads

Fixed crash which could occur after letting a suspect go

Fixed a crash when ordering "Wait/Move" to the Police backup

Fixed a random crash in the gameplay

