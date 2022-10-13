The Paranormal Update (Version 0.25)

Welcome to the second of Camp Canyonwood's monthly content updates! This month the campgrounds have just gotten a whole lot spookier. Encounter strange creatures in the woods, hunt ghosts, and decorate your camp to look as spooky as possible!
New Features
Close Encounters
The night is dark and full of spookiness. This month's update adds more than twice as many Ghosts across the campgrounds to discover, who will now give a fright to campers who wander too closely. Additionally, rumor has it that Aliens have taken to scuttling around the Plateau woods on foot on certain nights, but that's totally unsubstantiated.
New Photography Badge Activities
Two new Badge Activities in the form of Paranormal Investigation and Wildlife Photography have been added this month, allowing any camper or counselor with a Camera to try their hand at snapping pictures of the campground's supernatural phenomena at night, or just the local wildlife if you're a normal person! (Though more dangerous creatures are worth more Badge XP!)
Camera available from Hooper after unlocking Hooper's Mystery Museum.
Spooky Decorations
There are 13 new spooky decorations available to customize your camp with! Available from Hooper after unlocking the Mystery Museum, you can now purchase items such as string lights, historical artifacts, spooky signage, cryptid plushies, and more!
Day & Night Spawns
Night activities got a lot more interesting! Only certain things can be found at night now, such as fireflies, moths, bears, and even new natural stargazing spots. Furthermore, certain wildlife will now be exclusively seen during the day, such as snakes and butterflies. The difference should feel, well, like day and night!
Changes and Fixes
- A new Camper Archetype - "Ghost Kid" has been added!
- Raccoons will now sometimes rummage through trash cans and empty their contents onto the floor in the process.
- New evidence has been hidden on the map (found on the Plateaus).
- New dialogue telling you that Hooper plans to open the museum the first time you meet him.
- Added a tutorial message for the to-do list, activated the first time you get a Donation Quest.
- Raccoons now seen mostly at night, and only rarely during the day near trails.
- Campers can now cry (based on needs) and puke (when poisoned).
- Poison berries/mushrooms now cause a small health drain over time when eaten.
- Slowed down campers' movement speed when they are self assigning leisure time.
- Beehives no longer spawn on the ground and instead will spawn randomly in Birch Trees. Beehives now only aggro when the tree is chopped down.
- Added 2 potential fixes for campers duplicating tools in the tool shed.
- Added many new feedback sound FX for campers and counselor (crying, puking, falling, failing, celebrating)
- Improved Fencing Logic, now fences should be able to realign their neighbors' assets when knocked down.
