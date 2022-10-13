The Paranormal Update (Version 0.25)

Welcome to the second of Camp Canyonwood's monthly content updates! This month the campgrounds have just gotten a whole lot spookier. Encounter strange creatures in the woods, hunt ghosts, and decorate your camp to look as spooky as possible!

New Features



Close Encounters

The night is dark and full of spookiness. This month's update adds more than twice as many Ghosts across the campgrounds to discover, who will now give a fright to campers who wander too closely. Additionally, rumor has it that Aliens have taken to scuttling around the Plateau woods on foot on certain nights, but that's totally unsubstantiated.

New Photography Badge Activities

Two new Badge Activities in the form of Paranormal Investigation and Wildlife Photography have been added this month, allowing any camper or counselor with a Camera to try their hand at snapping pictures of the campground's supernatural phenomena at night, or just the local wildlife if you're a normal person! (Though more dangerous creatures are worth more Badge XP!)

Camera available from Hooper after unlocking Hooper's Mystery Museum.

Spooky Decorations

There are 13 new spooky decorations available to customize your camp with! Available from Hooper after unlocking the Mystery Museum, you can now purchase items such as string lights, historical artifacts, spooky signage, cryptid plushies, and more!

Day & Night Spawns

Night activities got a lot more interesting! Only certain things can be found at night now, such as fireflies, moths, bears, and even new natural stargazing spots. Furthermore, certain wildlife will now be exclusively seen during the day, such as snakes and butterflies. The difference should feel, well, like day and night!

Changes and Fixes